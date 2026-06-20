Team USA opens World Cup strong, beating Australia 2-0 and Paraguay 4-1

Hundred of fans jam-packed The Rock at La Cantera as Team USA starts off strong in the World Cup with a 2-0 victory over Australia and a 4-1 win against Paragua

Parts of our area may see scattered showers overnight as a storm system moves across South Central Texas early Saturday morning. Hundred of fans jam-packed The Rock at La Cantera as Team USA starts off strong in the World Cup with a 2-0 victory over Australia and a 4-1 win against Paraguay.

The wins fueling fans’ hopes of Team USA going all the way.

“The biggest advantage they have right now is that they’re at home,” Bethel Espinoza said. “They’re playing on the West Coast. They have their home field. This win was big.

They can definitely go all the way. ” Even though team USA has home advantage, fans are split o whether or not Team USA will be crowned the World Champion.

“I think they can probably make it to round 8. I don’t think they’re going to make it all the way. Especially with France, Spain, and Brazil. ”Woman arrested, THC Vapes, nearly $500,000 in cash, and firearms seized in narcotics bust The sheriff’s office said it executed a search warrant for narcotics after deputies received a tip alleging possible narcotics use at the residence.

SAN ANTONIO - An officer-involved shooting ended with one officer wounded, a suspect and victim deceased, and two children recovered safely from a North Side hoAir Force’s 37th Training Wing reports the death of basic trainee Keon McDaniel after a June 12 medical emergency during week six of BMT. Cause remains under investigation as a full medical review begins. Human remains found on a Live Oak County ranch may be tied to missing San Antonio man Jorge Garza Perales.

Affidavit cites roommates, blood and bleach in his car, and an arrest in North Carolina. It comes after Hegseth announced in April that members of the U.S. military will no longer be required to receive the annual flu vaccine.





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