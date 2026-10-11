Connor Hellebuyck Booed in Winnipeg Return as Jets Beat Devils 4-2

Connor Hellebuyck returned to Winnipeg for the first time since requesting a trade and was met with loud boos as the Jets beat the Devils 4-2. He said off-ice issues beyond online death threats drove his departure.

Connor Hellebuyck returned to Winnipeg on Tuesday night for the first time since leaving the Jets, and the home fans made their feelings clear. Loud boos greeted the goaltender from the moment he stepped onto the ice for warmups at Canada Life Centre.

The jeers continued through the Jets 4-2 win over the New Jersey Devils. Fans chanted Helle sucks at Hellebuyck during warmups and added a number of colorful chants in his direction. When the game began, Jets fans chanted Where is Connor 20 seconds into the opening period. Social media posts also showed the hostile reception.

Also read Jets coach criticizes Devils' decision not to play Connor Hellebuyck in Winnipeg

Hellebuyck did not play in the game. The Devils started Jake Allen instead, despite Hellebuyck insisting he wanted to play. New Jersey general manager Sunny Mehta said earlier in the week that sitting Hellebuyck gave the team a reduction in our expected win probability. Ahead of the game, Hellebuyck spoke with reporters and said alleged threats to his family ultimately led to his desire to leave Winnipeg.

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Hellebuyck Cites Privacy and Family Concerns

The Jets selected him 130th overall in the 2012 NHL Draft, and he made his NHL debut with the team on Nov. 27, 2015. I have been very connected with this community, and I have loved my time here, but there are a few moments that I do not want to see happen again, Hellebuyck told reporters. It is more than just online death threats, and I am going to ask you to respect my privacy and my family's privacy.

I will not go deeper than that. There was more that made me and my family uncomfortable on top of some uncertainty with my career. I felt that a change of scenery was what was best. Hellebuyck also said there was no single moment that led to him wanting out, and that some off-ice issues played into it.

He said there were some moments and some things that happened to his family that for him crossed the line, adding that he needed to do what was best for his family and his career. Asked why the city of Winnipeg was being pinned for these things when those involved may not have even had a tie to the city, he asked for privacy.

Hellebuyck requested a trade from the Winnipeg Jets over the summer and ultimately landed in New Jersey. His decision to ask for a trade, followed by him skipping camp and sitting out the start of the season, meant that he and the Jets did not part on good terms. He had been somewhat mum on his reasons aside from wanting to join a team he views as a contender, but that changed on Tuesday.

With the Jets, Hellebuyck won three Vezina Trophies and the Hart Memorial Trophy as league MVP in 2024-25. That same season, he led the Jets to the Presidents' Trophy. He is now with the Devils, who lost 4-2 on Tuesday. The game was the first of two the Devils and Jets will play over the next few weeks, so Hellebuyck may face more questions and more hostile crowds.

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Winnipeg Jets Return and Trade Request

His return to Winnipeg came after a summer of change and a trade request that ended his time with the only NHL team he had known. Earlier this year, Hellebuyck helped lead Team USA to its first men's gold medal in 46 years with a 41-save performance to beat Canada.

The 41 saves on 42 shots in an overtime thriller led to President Donald Trump announcing that the netminder would receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor. Hellebuyck also skated for the US Olympic hockey team that achieved a historic milestone, as both the men's and women's teams won gold medals. The men's victory over Canada included an overtime thriller featuring a golden goal by Jack Hughes and 41 saves by MVP Connor Hellebuyck.

Women's key contributors Abbey Murphy and Joy Dunne were also honored for their historic championship run. Utah's MacKenzie Weegar recently reacted to American players seeking trades out of Canada, saying it is a bit unfortunate. Hellebuyck's situation is one of several involving American players and Canadian teams. The boos in Winnipeg showed that the topic remains raw.

US Olympic Success and Future Games

Hellebuyck said he has loved his time in Winnipeg and has been very connected with the community. But he said there were moments he does not want to see happen again, and that more than online death threats made him and his family uncomfortable. He asked for privacy and said he would not go deeper than that. The Devils and Jets will meet again in the coming weeks.

Whether Hellebuyck plays in that game remains to be seen, but his return to Winnipeg was marked by loud boos, chants and a 4-2 loss for his new team.