Team USA Faces Off Against Finland in 4 Nations Face-Off: How to Watch for Free

The 4 Nations Face-Off, featuring NHL's best players from the USA, Canada, Sweden, and Finland, is underway. Team USA takes on Finland tonight in a crucial matchup for the tournament lead. This article provides details on the game schedule and highlights several streaming options to watch the game for free, including DIRECTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, ESPN+, and Sling TV.

The 4 Nations Face-Off kicked off with a thrilling overtime win for Team Canada against Team Sweden. This best-on-best tournament showcases NHL players from the United States, Canada, Sweden, and Finland, representing the countries with the highest concentration of players in the league. Tonight, the United States takes the ice against Team Finland . If the game ends in regulation time, the winner will secure 3 points and move into first place in the tournament standings.

Team USA's matchup against Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off is scheduled for February 13th at 8:00 p.m. ET. For those looking to catch the action for free, several streaming services offer options. DIRECTV Stream provides a five-day free trial for new subscribers, followed by a monthly cost of $86.98 for access to over 90 live channels, including ESPN. Hulu + Live TV also offers a seven-day free trial, with a discounted first month at $74.99, and then $79.99 per month. Another option is ESPN+, which doesn't offer a free trial but provides a monthly discount of $23 for the first month instead of its usual $45.99 price. Choosing the Orange and Blue plan for $33 in the first month would cover the entire 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, lasting until February 20th. For additional viewing options, Sling TV costs $11.99 per month or $119 per year and offers select live MLB, out-of-market NHL, some NFL and NCAA Football games, along with coverage of Formula 1, PGA Tour, tennis Grand Slam major tournaments, and more. Alternatively, for $16.99 per month, you can access ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu with ads. An additional $10 per month allows you to remove ads from Disney+. Angela, the author of this article, thoroughly researches and compares streaming services to ensure readers receive the best value for their money. She is a passionate fan who specializes in the intersection of shopping, technology, sports, and pop culture. Prior to joining Decider and New York Post in 2023, she wrote about streaming and consumer technology at Insider Reviews





