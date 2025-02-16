Team Spurs Disqualified in NBA Skills Challenge After Controversial Strategy

Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul's innovative approach to the Skills Challenge backfired, leading to their disqualification and Team Cavs' victory.

Team Spurs ' hopes of winning the Skills Challenge during All-Star Saturday Night were dashed by controversy when officials disqualified Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul for taking 'invalid shots.' Team Cavs ' Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley emerged victorious, defeating Team Warriors' Draymond Green and Moses Moody in the final round.

Team Spurs' disqualification occurred in the first round after Wembanyama, in an apparent attempt to save time, simply threw the ball at the basket instead of taking aimed shots. The 7-foot-3 center admitted to devising the ill-fated strategy. 'I did,' Wembanyama stated. 'I don't regret it. I think it was a good idea.'The challenge involved executing bounce passes, chest passes, shots from three designated spots, and dribbling. The rules stipulated that shots had to be taken from the corner over an automated defender, near the top of the arc, and at the elbow, with competitors required to make one shot or attempt three, whichever came first. Initially, Team Spurs' strategy seemed successful, clocking a leading time of 47.9 seconds. However, the NBA deemed it invalid due to Wembanyama's shots lacking 'validity.' 'We had the best time,' Wembanyama said. 'Numbers speak for themselves.' Paul argued with officials, but their decision remained unchanged. Wembanyama acknowledged the officials' points, while Paul claimed, 'I didn't even hear any points.' 'We had a strategy we thought could win... It was fun,' Paul said. Wembanyama, according to Paul, discussed the rules with an official before the competition began. 'Before we went out, he was out there asking and they never said nothing,' Paul stated. Wembanyama added, 'If the (Skills) Challenge lets us do that, there’s a loophole. It means we’re not a problem.' Green supported Wembanyama, stating he heard the Frenchman inquire about the strategy's legality with officials. 'It definitely sucked to see them throwing the ball like that,' Green said. 'But what I will say is Wemby walked around the court asking everybody, 'Make one or three attempts?' And Wemby said, 'Oh, so I can get all three of them up there?' So, he asked. Now, he may not have asked the right people. But I will say, in Wemby’s defense, he did ask a lot of people.' The Associated Press contributed to this story





