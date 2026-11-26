Team Ninja brings its highly rated samurai action RPG to Xbox Series X|S on January 6, offering standard and Complete Edition options for new and returning players.

Team Ninja has officially confirmed that Nioh 3, one of PlayStation 5's highest-rated console exclusives of 2026, is finally coming to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. This release marks a historic milestone as the first time the beloved franchise has ever appeared on an Xbox platform. The announcement ends a lengthy period where the title was exclusively available on PlayStation 5 and PC since its initial launch earlier this year. Xbox gamers can now access the critically acclaimed action RPG that was previously locked behind Sony's hardware ecosystem.

The long-awaited crossover addresses a significant gap in the Xbox Game Pass library and the broader Microsoft store catalog. Players who were excluded from the initial market cycle will finally have the opportunity to experience the demanding combat and intricate narrative that Team Ninja is renowned for. The developer confirmed that the Xbox version is fully optimized to take advantage of the powerful hardware capabilities of the Xbox Series X and Series S. This optimization ensures that the demanding combat mechanics and visual fidelity remain intact for the new audience.

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Nioh 3 holds an impressive 86 Metascore on Metacritic, solidifying its status among the year's best-reviewed releases. This critical acclaim makes the Xbox announcement particularly noteworthy for fans of challenging action RPGs who had no prior access to the latest entry. The game originally released on February 6, 2026, meaning Xbox players had to sit out its first several months of success. That wait is now coming to an end with a definitive launch date set for the near future.

Both the standard release and a new Complete Edition are scheduled to arrive on Xbox consoles on January 28, 2027. This specific date marks the official crossover of the series to Microsoft's hardware infrastructure. The Complete Edition includes all previously released DLC content, additional equipment, and exclusive bonuses. This dual-release strategy aims to cater to both casual players seeking a standard experience and dedicated fans who wish to have access to all expanded content immediately. The inclusion of DLC in the Complete Edition streamlines the onboarding process for the franchise's new audience.

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The core gameplay loop builds upon the series' signature demanding combat system while introducing a more open-ended structure. This design grants players greater freedom to explore a yokai-infested version of feudal Japan. Team Ninja has designed Nioh 3 to be accessible for newcomers, ensuring that players who have not engaged with previous installments can still follow the story. They do not need extensive knowledge of the franchise's lore or complex control schemes to enjoy the narrative and mechanics.

Previously, Nioh 2 received an Xbox console version, which left the main series primarily associated with PlayStation and PC. With the third installment finally crossing over, Xbox players get their first opportunity to experience Team Ninja's latest samurai action RPG without needing another platform. The open-ended design encourages diverse playstyles, allowing players to uncover hidden secrets and rare equipment. This release completes the franchise's multi-platform rollout, ensuring that all major gaming communities have access to the title.