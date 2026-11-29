Penta survived Team USA, and The Chadster found a way to make Survivor Series a history lesson for five confused raccoons.

Penta survived Team USA, and The Chadster found a way to make Survivor Series a history lesson for five confused raccoons. Penta was the sole survivor after pinning CM Punk and Seth Rollins.with a two-by-four, which allowed Penta to hit the Penta Driver and eliminate Rhodes.

🪵💥 Some biased fans may call that interference, but The Chadster calls it the sort of carefully organized multinational cooperation that WWE has spent decades perfecting. Team Mexico winning therefore proves WWE has always been a culturally enlightened institution, including retroactively, objectively erasing its entire history of jingoistic and xenophobic storylines, so The Chadster can only hope that puts an end to everyone's unfair criticism.

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✅⏳ Penta raises his arm after becoming Team Mexico's sole survivor at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026.