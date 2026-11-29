Team Flair defeated Team Cargill in the Women's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 at Daikin Park in Houston, with Stephanie Vaquer pinning Jade Cargill after Charlotte Flair locked in a figure-four leglock. Alexa Bliss exited the match due to injury.

Team Flair won the Women's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 on Saturday night at Daikin Park in Houston. Stephanie Vaquer scored the deciding pinfall on Jade Cargill after Charlotte Flair trapped Cargill in a figure-four leglock.

Charlotte Flair Dominates WarGames Match

Flair was the first member of her team to enter the double cage. She started against Jacy Jayne and fought through Jayne and her Fatal Influence stablemates. She also pulled Lainey Reid into a Spanish Fly from the top turnbuckle. Flair climbed to the top of the cage and onto the corner platform.

Also read Charlotte Flair Ready to Make History at John Cena Classic With Fan-Voted Title

She looked down and hit a moonsault onto the wrestlers below. The crowd at Daikin Park was on its feet, and fans watching at home were just as hyped. Cargill and Michin used a Kendo stick to deliver a beating to Flair during the match. Flair recovered and tied Cargill in the figure-four, which set up Vaquer's finish.

Vaquer then delivered the Vaquer Inferno and pinned Cargill for the victory. The winning team consisted of Flair, Vaquer, Bayley, Tatum Paxley and Alexa Bliss. Bliss was forced to exit the match due to an injury. WWE reported that Bliss exited the cage due to injury during the match.

Flair invited Vaquer to join her team for the Women's WarGames match. Vaquer, known as La Primera, getting the deciding pinfall on Cargill was one of the reasons she was the MVP of the match. It was a huge win for Flair, who has been eager to get back into the women's title picture. She will be in the forthcoming John Cena Classic and then has her eyes set on the Royal Rumble in February.

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The match had the perfect WWE mixture of weapons, carefully timed spectacle, dramatic teammate tension, and camera angles that made sure nobody at home had to decide where to look. Afterward, the final participant in The John Cena Classic said Owens was a better wrestler than him and part of the younger talent who forced Cena to improve. Owens thanked Cena for setting an example and for the kindness he has shown Owens's family.

This may have been the greatest Women's WarGames match in human history. That is said with the calm neutrality readers expect from the world's most objective wrestling journalist. The Chadster and the raccoons watched on a borrowed Roku inside an abandoned Blockbuster Video while preparing dumpster cuisine. Even under these conditions, the commitment to unbiased journalism remains stronger than the smell coming from the mystery macaroni.

Raccoons Prepare Feast at Blockbuster

Vincent K. Raccoon and Linda Raccoon spent the afternoon raiding dumpsters behind three different grocery stores. Hunter Raccoon, Stephanie Raccoon and Shane Raccoon decorated the old new-releases wall with orange WWE napkins and a garland made from pull tabs of dented Seagram's Escapes Spiked cans. Vincent rolled in half a pumpkin pie with only two suspicious paw prints. Linda arrived with a foil pan of macaroni and cheese still warm in a way nobody could explain.

The babies dragged in a turkey the size of a rotisserie chicken in a bag labeled Manager's Special, Final Markdown. The feast was arranged beneath the Blockbuster sign, with cranberry sauce poured into an old VHS clamshell. The raccoons chittered proudly. Tony Khan has ruined The Chadster's life, costing his home, marriage to Keighleyanne, sexual potency and beloved Mazda Miata.

Chad McMahon, known as The Chadster, is a lifelong professional wrestling fan turned journalist. His commitment to objectivity led him to found The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club, dedicated to exposing the evils of AEW and its leader Tony Khan while extolling the virtues of WWE. The greatest loves in The Chadster's life include WWE, his sweet Mazda Miata, the tunes of Smash Mouth, and his wife Keighleyanne.

He was recently deprived of these things after Keighleyanne found him passed out on the floor while watching WWE Raw and had him committed. To avoid being injected with AEW propaganda, he dove out a second story window to escape. Alone on the streets of Punxsutawney, he tried living in retail outlets before finding shelter in an abandoned Blockbuster Video with a family of pro-WWE raccoons.

Wrestling and Sports World Reacts

WWE paid tribute to Bronson Reed before Survivor Series: WarGames as new details emerged about his death. The event also featured other major moments across the wrestling and sports world. Wyoming linebacker leveled an on-field official in a play that should become a blooper reel mainstay. Wake Forest all but secured a College Football Playoff berth with a win over Duke, setting up an ACC clash with Miami.

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USC made sure UCLA felt every bit of its collapse after the Bruins had the College Football Playoff in sight. Clemson and South Carolina got into a benches clearing brawl and every single player was assessed a penalty. Colorado dropped a dominant performance as questions swirled about Deion Sanders' future with the program. Ryan Day dropped the hammer on Michigan with an epic NSFW postgame interview after Ohio State's historic rout.

LSU beat Arkansas to secure The Boot, giving Lane Kiffin a rare good feeling in an otherwise disastrous season. Brock Purdy was attacked by LGBTQ activists for supporting a Christian organization feeding starving children. Kentucky nailed a clutch 50-yard field goal as time expired to sink rival Louisville. Social media freaked out after it looked like a loaded body bag was carried across an NFL field.

Michigan players flipped off Ohio State. The Falcons released Pro Bowl quarterback Tua Tagovailoa nearly nine months after signing him. A magnitude 5.0 earthquake rocked Southern California Saturday morning ahead of the USC-UCLA showdown and shattered glass at LA International Airport. Kentucky head coach Mark Pope took full responsibility for a bizarre inbounds play in an overtime loss.

A Mississippi high school phenom broke the state scoring record with an absurd amount of touchdowns. Texas A&M police live-tweeted bizarre fan arrests during the Texas game. Florida-FSU was the most immature and disrespectful game of the college football season, and it was perfect. LA braced for aftershocks after the significant earthquake.

Flair and Vaquer Secure Victory

Flair was the one who invited Vaquer to join her team. Vaquer getting the deciding pinfall on Cargill was just one of the reasons she was the MVP. The Queen first took Lainey Reid for a ride. The two competitors were battling on one of the top turnbuckles in one of the corners of the rings.

Flair somehow pulled off a Spanish Fly with ease. She climbed all the way to the top of the cage and onto the platform in the corner. She looked down below and nailed a perfect moonsault onto the wrestlers below. The crowd at Daikin Park in Houston was on their feet.

The fans watching at home were just as hyped. As the match moved on, Flair took her share of a beating thanks to a Kendo stick-wielding Cargill and Michin. But she was able to tie up Cargill in a figure-four leglock. Vaquer pinned Cargill to give the win to her, Flair, Bayley, Tatum Paxley and Alexa Bliss.

Bliss was forced to exit the match due to an injury. It was a huge win for Flair, who has been eager to get back into the women's title picture. She will be in the forthcoming John Cena Classic and then has her eyes set on the Royal Rumble in February.