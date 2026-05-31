Team Czechia to Host Free Public Training Session at Mansfield Stadium

Team Czechia will be hosting a free public training session at Mansfield Stadium on June 6 at 9:30 a.m. CDT. Fans must register for the free ticket lottery by 11:59 p.m. CDT on May 31 to secure up to four passes.

Team Czechia will be hosting a free public training session at Mansfield Stadium on June 6 at 9:30 a.m. CDT. Fans must register for the free ticket lottery by 11:59 p.m. CDT on May 31 to secure up to four passes.

The community training session will be the only public opportunity for fans to watch the Czech national team train before it opens World Cup play against South Korea on June 11 at Guadalajara Stadium in Mexico. Attendance will be limited and available through a free ticket lottery. Fans may register by 11:59 p.m. CDT on May 31 for a chance to receive up to four tickets.

Winners will be notified on June 2 and given a designated window to claim tickets. Additional winners may be selected if tickets remain unclaimed. Mansfield Stadium serves as Team Czechia's FIFA World Cup 2026 Team Base Camp Training Site. FIFA officially designated the venue as a base camp training site in March, and Team Czechia was later assigned to the facility after advancing through UEFA qualifying playoffs.

The event comes as a unique opportunity for soccer fans in North Texas to watch the national team prepare for the FIFA World Cup. The Czech national team will be staying in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for a few weeks and will be connecting with local residents during their stay. The community training session is always a great event, and the team is looking forward to meeting the people from Dallas.

Mansfield is proud to host the Czechia national team and wants to show them they have the community's support. Being the tournament home to these elite athletes is one of the best ways to start Mansfield's story as the Southern Gateway to Soccer in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Organizers noted that tickets for the training session are separate from the stadium's postponed open house event, originally scheduled for May 27.

Details about the rescheduled open house are expected to be announced later





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Team Czechia Mansfield Stadium FIFA World Cup 2026 Training Session Free Tickets

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