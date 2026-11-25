Team Cherry reveals a special presentation on November 27th at 7 AM PT to update fans on the Sea of Sorrow DLC expansion, addressing long-standing release date rumors.

Team Cherry has officially scheduled a special live event titled Cherry Time to occur on November 27th at 7 AM Pacific Time. This presentation will serve as the primary channel for sharing significant updates regarding the highly anticipated Sea of Sorrow downloadable content expansion for the indie hit Hollow Knight. Fans have waited nearly a year since the developer first confirmed the existence of this expansion, making this announcement a critical moment for the community.

Scheduled Presentation Details and Timing

The developer has confirmed that the showcase will take place on Team Cherry's official YouTube channel at 7 AM Pacific Time, which corresponds to 10 AM Eastern Time on the same day. Although the exact duration of the broadcast has not been disclosed, the studio describes the event as a special presentation featuring a collection of exciting announcements. The primary focus of the stream is expected to be a substantial progress report on the Sea of Sorrow expansion, aiming to clarify the project's current status for players who have been waiting for concrete information.

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Developer History and Release Expectations

This upcoming showcase arrives almost exactly one year after Team Cherry initially revealed the expansion in December 2025, a timeline that originally promised a free update sometime during 2026. As the calendar year draws to a close without a specific launch window, some members of the gaming community expressed concern that the project might face further delays. However, the strategic timing of this November event suggests the team is preparing to address these concerns directly, potentially offering a more definitive timeline or content reveal than previously available.

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Expansion Content and Gameplay Features

Team Cherry has previously confirmed that the Sea of Sorrow expansion will introduce a distinct nautical setting, offering a visual and mechanical departure from the existing biomes in Hollow Knight. The content is promised to include new explorable locations, additional bosses, and fresh equipment for players to utilize. The studio has emphasized their commitment to delivering a high-quality, fresh experience that matches the challenging nature of the base game, ensuring the expansion remains a significant addition to the existing library.

Future Content and Community Impact

The presentation may also shed light on additional projects beyond the Sea of Sorrow DLC, as Team Cherry has a history of remaining silent until substantial news is ready for public consumption. The developer's previous statements indicated that further details would arrive shortly before the expansion's release, leading many to believe the November event could be the precursor to a much closer launch date. Whether the stream reveals a specific release date, an extended gameplay trailer, or a surprise launch, the event marks a pivotal moment for the future of the franchise.