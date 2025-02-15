Team C Victorious in Rising Stars Competition, Sets Stage for All-Star Showdown

Team C, comprised of young NBA talent, emerged victorious in the Rising Stars competition at NBA All-Star weekend, defeating Team G League in a commanding 25-14 win. Led by Stephon Castle and Keyonte George, they will now face Shaquille O'Neal's team in the All-Star semifinals, setting up a high-stakes matchup against an all-star roster.

San Antonio's Stephon Castle led the way with 12 points, and Keyonte George delivered the game-winning three-pointer as Team C triumphed over Team G League in the championship game of the Rising Stars competition. The final score was 25-14, marking a strong start to NBA All-Star weekend on Friday night. Team G League featured players from the NBA 's developmental league.

The seven players on Team C – Castle, George, Phoenix's Ryan Dunn, Memphis teammates Zach Edey and Jaylen Wells, Golden State's Trayce Jackson-Davis, and the Los Angeles Lakers' Dalton Knecht – have accumulated 5,028 points, 25 double-doubles, and no triple-doubles in their NBA careers. An eighth player will join the team before Sunday. They face the team drafted by Shaquille O'Neal in the All-Star semifinal, meaning a tough challenge awaits against a roster boasting James, Curry, Durant, Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Damian Lillard, and James Harden.Team C will undoubtedly feel the pressure facing these NBA legends. However, their youthful energy and lack of pressure could be a significant advantage. Meanwhile, Team G League showcased promising talent with Dink Pate of the Mexico City Capitanes and Leonard Miller of the Iowa Wolves leading the scoring with five points each. The Rising Stars tournament also paid homage to Golden State's legendary Run TMC era, with teams named after Tim Hardaway Sr., Chris Mullin, and Mitch Richmond





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NBA All-Star Weekend Rising Stars Team C Team G League Keyonte George Stephon Castle

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Warriors' Jackson-Davis, Spencer Named to Rising Stars Team for NBA All-Star WeekendGolden State Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis and Pat Spencer have been selected for the NBA Rising Stars team at All-Star Weekend. Jackson-Davis, a second-year center, has been a key contributor for the Warriors this season. Spencer, a two-way guard, earned his spot as a G League representative.

Read more »

Appriss Retail and Optoro Team Up to Combat Rising Returns FraudA growing problem for retailers, returns fraud and abuse are receiving increased attention. Appriss Retail and Optoro have partnered to develop a comprehensive solution using AI and retail analytics to protect retailers and provide a seamless returns experience.

Read more »

Andrew Caley Predicts a Strong Showing From Team Mitch Richmond at the NBA Rising Stars ChallengeSports analyst Andrew Caley breaks down the NBA Rising Stars Challenge, highlighting Team Mitch Richmond's potential for a dominant performance. He analyzes the rosters and predicts outcomes for the semifinal matchups, ultimately favoring Team Mitch to advance to the final.

Read more »

Mikaela Shiffrin won't team up with Lindsey Vonn in skiing dream team at Alpine worldsMikaela Shiffrin is not going to pair with Lindsey Vonn in a dream team at the Alpine skiing world championships. Shiffrin has announced that she needs more time for training as she regains her form from a deep puncture wound and won't be entering the new team combined event at worlds.

Read more »

How to Bet on the Puppy Bowl 2025: Odds for Team Ruff vs Team FluffYes, you can bet on the Puppy Bowl! We share the latest Puppy Bowl odds for 2025, with Team Ruff facing Team Fluff on Super Bowl Sunday.

Read more »

Team of the Week: MiraCosta College’s men’s basketball team is one for the agedMiraCosta’s leading player is a 28-year-old Navy veteran; Spartans also have a 26-year-old from Florida

Read more »