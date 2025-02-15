Team C Upsets NBA Veterans to Reach All-Star Semifinal

Team C, comprised of young NBA talents, stunned a team of seasoned NBA veterans, captained by Shaquille O'Neal, to advance to the All-Star Game semifinal.

Team C emerged victorious in the Rising Stars competition, securing their spot in the All-Star Game semifinal on Sunday night. The team, composed of seven first- and second-year NBA players, defeated Team G League 25-14 in the championship game. Stephon Castle, representing the San Antonio Spurs, led Team C with 12 points and earned the MVP title. Keyonte George's game-winning 3-pointer sealed their victory.

The young guns of Team C, including Castle, George, Ryan Dunn, Zach Edey, Jaylen Wells, Trayce Jackson-Davis, and Dalton Knecht, are all set to make their All-Star debuts. They face a formidable challenge in the semifinals against a team captained by Shaquille O'Neal, featuring NBA giants like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Damian Lillard, and James Harden. The combined experience and achievements of O'Neal's team are staggering, with thousands of NBA games played, over 188,000 points scored, and billions in earnings. However, Team C, brimming with enthusiasm and a hunger to prove themselves, are unfazed by the daunting task ahead.The NBA stars acknowledge the pressure they face against this underdog team. Stephen Curry himself admitted that no one would want to lose to Team C. The Rising Stars tournament, with its unique format and competitive spirit, has served as a platform for aspiring NBA players to showcase their talents. Three teams were named after the iconic Golden State Warriors trio, Run TMC, with Team T honoring Tim Hardaway Sr., Team C paying tribute to Chris Mullin, and Team M representing Mitch Richmond. Ultimately, the Rising Stars competition set the stage for an exciting All-Star weekend, with Team C ready to make their mark on the grand stage





