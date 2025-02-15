Team 26: Married Couple Tackles Iron Dog Together

Hillarie and Timothy Gossett, a husband-and-wife racing duo, are preparing to face the Iron Dog snowmobile race as a team for the first time. Their participation is driven by both their love for Alaskan tradition and their desire to model resilience for their children.

The husband-and-wife racing duo, Hillarie and Timothy Gossett, are gearing up for a unique adventure in the upcoming Iron Dog race. While they have both competed in the grueling Alaska n snowmobile race individually in past years, this time they'll be tackling the trail together as Team 26 . This marks the first time the married couple will be racing the Iron Dog as partners, and they're facing the challenge with excitement and a touch of playful anticipation.

'Everyone seems to be asking us 'How's the marriage going, and is it going to last through the race,' ' Tim shared with a chuckle. 'For us, it will all be put at ease once the race starts ... We work well together and we love going cross country in Alaska.' Hillarie and Tim emphasized that their participation in the Iron Dog goes beyond the thrill of competition. They see it as a way to demonstrate resilience and perseverance to their children. 'At the root of it, we do the race because it's an Alaskan tradition and we love this great state. We also want to model for our children how to do something difficult,' Tim explained. 'All the preparation that it takes and all the sacrifice from your family, your friends, your extended family, and all your support network. We're trying to model that for the kids rather than just make them do hard things by themselves.' Adding a personal touch to their journey, the couple's children have left encouraging notes on their parents' snowmobiles. 'Our children have notes that they wrote to us on our windshield so that when something happens, we can look down,' Hillarie shared. 'On mine, my son has written 'focus on your goal' and my daughter has written 'you can do it.' Then, they wrote little things on my husbands, and my daughter wrote, 'You can do it' and my son wrote 'What would Joseph Gugel (Tim’s former race partner) do.' So anytime he’s getting a little too hot he just needs to think 'WWJGD.' It might be the saving thing for the marriage, you never know.' The couple's lighthearted approach to the challenges ahead reflects their strong bond and their ability to embrace the adventure together.





