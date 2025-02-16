Team 20 Takes Early Lead in Iron Dog 2025

Iron Dog 2025, the world’s longest and toughest snowmobile race, commenced with teams navigating challenging terrain. Team 20 emerged as the frontrunner after completing the first leg of the 2,500-mile journey. Teams faced diverse conditions, from icy plains to deep snow and even stretches of dirt.

Teams have begun arriving in McGrath, Alaska , at the first checkpoint of the Iron Dog 2025 snowmobile race. Team 20 , consisting of Robby Schachle and Brad George, took the lead, completing the 339-mile trail from Big Lake to McGrath in a comfortable time. Schachle described the challenging terrain, highlighting the transition from icy plains to deep, compacted snow, followed by a blizzard and then a stretch of dirt.The Ambassador Class team, made up of Jill Hetteen, Mark Hetteen, Tyler, and A.

J., also shared their experiences. They faced unexpected water crossings, navigated a difficult burn area with minimal snow, and encountered overheating issues that required frequent stops. Despite the challenges, they expressed a sense of accomplishment and camaraderie.Four-time Iron Dog champion, McKenna, unfortunately sustained an injury that prevented him from reaching McGrath. As night fell, more teams arrived in McGrath, with Team 9, Team 7, and Team 14 closely following one another. Teams now have the option of a 12-14 hour layover before departing from McGrath on Sunday morning. Schachle and George, aiming to repeat their 2021 victory, plan to stick to their successful strategy that brought them to McGrath in a commanding position





