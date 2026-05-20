Teaching Units for Anthropology

The teaching units offer an opportunity to use SAPIENS content in the classroom, alongside additional resources, to enrich the teaching and learning experience.

After ten years of exploring humanity in all its diversity, SAPIENS has concluded its publishing chapter. While the magazine has closed, its living archive endures—open to all and preserving the many ideas, voices, and discoveries that deepen our understanding of what it means to be human.

SAPIENS brings the world of anthropology to the public. We would like to help you bring SAPIENS to your classroom. Below you will find teaching units across anthropology that are crafted for introductory courses. These units offer an opportunity to use SAPIENS content in the classroom, alongside additional resources, to enrich the teaching and learning experience.

Feel free to incorporate those that interest you into your syllabus or teaching schedule. Each unit is comprised of a brief summary of the subject matter, related SAPIENS articles, keywords, talking points for professors, academic articles, student discussion questions, and more. Hyperlinks lead you to such online resources as the main SAPIENS articles for each unit, keyword searches that can help you find related magazine content, and select activities and additional resources





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Anthropology Teaching Units SAPIENS Magazine Archive

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