The National Education Union (NEU), which is planning nationwide strikes over pay, is now dealing with a staff walkout in its London office due to allegations of management bullying. External investigation report delays have escalated tensions.

The National Education Union (NEU), the UK's largest teaching union which is planning nationwide strikes next year over pay, is now facing its own staff walkout amid allegations of management bullying.

Twenty of the union's own employees staged a strike today, with further action planned for tomorrow. Union representatives claim that bullying was so severe that it forced several staff members to leave the London regional office. They assert that NEU General Secretary Daniel Kebede had committed to an external review of the issue, but the findings have not been disclosed to them. There is no indication that Kebede is personally implicated in the bullying claims.

This situation recalls similar accusations of hypocrisy against the British Medical Association earlier in the year when its staff walked out over pay while its members were also on strike. For the left-wing NEU, renowned for its vocal advocacy on workers' rights, the current dispute is particularly embarrassing. The union has announced plans for disruptive national strikes after the Christmas period unless the government improves its pay offer of 6.5 percent over three years.

Kebede had previously stated his intention to mobilise more workers and declared that "the arc of moral justice is on our side.

" Unite, the union representing the aggrieved NEU staff, has criticised the NEU's employment practices. Unite regional officer Zimeon Jones explained that the strike could have been averted if the NEU had shared the investigation report or even promised imminent delivery. He emphasised that staff, including those who were compelled to leave the London region due to bullying, provided evidence that must be acted upon to prevent future incidents.

According to Unite, Kebede agreed to an external investigation into staff concerns about management bullying last year, with an assurance that Unite would receive a copy. The investigation was completed early in 2026, and the report was submitted to the NEU senior leadership team in April.

However, nearly six weeks later, the report remains undistributed. Unite alleges that no convincing justification for the delay has been provided, forcing staff to strike due to what it describes as procrastination. The NEU, meanwhile, has offered talks with Unite on the condition that the strikes are suspended, but claims Unite failed to respond.

The union states that the report is still in draft form and that sharing it prematurely would be inappropriate, potentially undermining the independence and integrity of the investigation. It pledged to address any necessary actions after the final report is issued. This internal conflict emerges alongside the NEU's broader recruitment and propaganda campaign targeting school support workers such as librarians, teaching assistants, and dinner ladies, aiming to strengthen its capacity for industrial action.

The union's plan to "flood schools" with pro-strike material has already been reported, positioning the union "on a war footing" for the upcoming pay disputes





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