Teaching Assistant Jailed for Child Cruelty

A teaching assistant who spat in a special needs pupil's face in a Kent school has been jailed for child cruelty. Danuska Pullia, 47, was sentenced to four years in prison on Friday after admitting she spat at a child and pinched the nose of another as she tried to remove plastic from their mouth. After parents and other teachers complained of Pullia hitting, pinching, and spitting at pupils between September 2021 and July 2023, leading police to investigate. She was convicted in November after a trial at Maidstone Crown Court of four charges of child cruelty - her victims' families could reportedly be heard crying as they heard the verdicts announced.

A teaching assistant who spat in a special needs pupil's face in a Kent school has been jailed for child cruelty . Danuska Pullia, 47, was sentenced to four years in prison on Friday after admitting she spat at a child and pinched the nose of another as she tried to remove plastic from their mouth.

After parents and other teachers complained of Pullia hitting, pinching, and spitting at pupils between September 2021 and July 2023, leading police to investigate. She was convicted in November after a trial at Maidstone Crown Court of four charges of child cruelty - her victims' families could reportedly be heard crying as they heard the verdicts announced.

In an interview with Kent Police posted after her conviction, Pullia said she 'can't remember' why she spat in the child's face but said the child had spat at her 'maybe twice'. It was also put to Pullia that she had pinched a child's nose after they took another child's food. She said: 'Yes I did. I pinched the child's nose so I could take the food out of his mouth.

It was a chocolate bar.

' Asked what training had suggested the tactic to her, she said 'none'. Danuska Pullia was jailed for four years after being found guilty of child cruelty offences During her trial the court heard she had left her victims - all described as 'very vulnerable' with complex and challenging needs - in pain with cuts, red marks, and bruises. Some children would flinch if she approached them.

But Richard Reynolds, prosecuting, said no matter how difficult the children's behaviour, Pullia's actions as a responsible adult in a position of care were 'entirely unacceptable'. She had pleaded not guilty to all charges and denied harming any children. But the court heard she had once reacted to being spat at by a child by spitting back at them before taking hold of their hand and hitting them in the face with it.

She later told a colleague, who had seen what happened, that she lost her temper. On another occasion, when a child put a plastic-wrapped cake in their mouth, Pullia pinched their nose and levered it out with her other hand. A different child was seen with a red ear after Pullia took them to the toilet.

She had said her behaviour did not happen as described or that any physicality had been done to 'guide' children or as 'the last resort' in line with her training and the need to keep pupils and staff safe. Pullia said the spitting was accidental and she had feared the child who put the plastic wrapping in their mouth was in danger and so pinched their nose 'for a second'.

Her trial was adjourned overnight at one point after Pullia became ill in the witness box with what her lawyer later explained to the judge was acid reflux. The following day she did not attend court and sent a medical not saying she was suffering from a depressive mood. From then on she came to court in a wheelchair each day.

After her sentencing, Detective Constable Hollie Kent said: 'Pullia was entrusted with the care of vulnerable children and utterly failed in that responsibility.

'Her actions have had a lasting impact on her victims, many of whom weren't able to speak out for themselves as to what happened. We are very grateful to the families and guardians of the children affected for their support throughout our enquiries.

'Pullia presents a danger to children and we are very pleased our investigation has stopped her from being around any for a long time.





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Child Cruelty Kent School Spitting Pinched Nose Removed Plastic Training Position Of Care Vulnerable Children Complex And Challenging Needs Lasting Impact Not Guilty Denied Harming Any Children Spitting Back At Them Hitting Them In The Face With It Feared The Child Was In Danger Acid Reflux Depressive Mood

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Teaching Assistant Jailed for Child CrueltyA teaching assistant who spat in a special needs pupil's face in a Kent school has been jailed for child cruelty. Danuska Pullia, 47, was sentenced to four years in prison on Friday after admitting she spat at a child and pinched the nose of another as she tried to remove plastic from their mouth. After parents and other teachers complained of Pullia hitting, pinching, and spitting at pupils between September 2021 and July 2023, leading police to investigate. She was convicted in November after a trial at Maidstone Crown Court of four charges of child cruelty - her victims' families could reportedly be heard crying as they heard the verdicts announced.

Read more »

Teaching Assistant Jailed for Child CrueltyA teaching assistant who spat in a special needs pupil's face in a Kent school has been jailed for child cruelty. Danuska Pullia, 47, was sentenced to four years in prison on Friday after admitting she spat at a child and pinched the nose of another as she tried to remove plastic from their mouth. After parents and other teachers complained of Pullia hitting, pinching, and spitting at pupils between September 2021 and July 2023, leading police to investigate. She was convicted in November after a trial at Maidstone Crown Court of four charges of child cruelty - her victims' families could reportedly be heard crying as they heard the verdicts announced.

Read more »