Teachers Are Sharing The Most Jaw-Dropping Things Gen Alpha Actually Believes

'I've never seen such harm caused by a couple of years of substandard education.'

I’m a lifestyle and pet writer with over a decade of experience in copywriting, covering viral animal moments, well-being topics, and lifestyle trends.enough. They don't get enough credit either, but they do get to gossip about their students online .asked,"Teachers of Reddit, what is something incredibly dumb that the kids of today believe that you have to constantly teach against?

" However, the"I teach in a rather Baptist area. Lots of kids believe you cannot pierce the firmament or that there are no other planets. Most of the time, I think they are just trying to be edgy or rage-baiting, but it comes up often when teaching science.

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""I graduated high school in 2008 in a heavily Baptist area. It was an issue then. We also had to have our parents sign permission slips before we could be taught about evolution. Your parents could deny it, and you’d be sent to do work outside the classroom until the lesson was finished.

" "They believe that all fun and no work can still produce good results. I'm a music teacher, and I aim to give students a uniquely fun time — learning the Mario theme, messing with an electric guitar, and learning 'Smoke on the Water,' etc. But I do this to keep them engaged. Scales, chords, and theory might be boring, but they're necessary, too, and students dread it when it's that time.

" "Kids today can't live without their smartphones. They also have a tether to their parents 24/7, and literally can't make any decision without asking mommy and daddy first. Because of this, they are less mature than their predecessors. The boys, especially, don't date, and some even bring their parents with them to job interviews.

Add to that, today's kids don't read and are barely one step above dumb. I taught for 32 years, and I can't recall being worried about the future like I am with today's kids.

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"I've never seen such harm caused by a couple of years of substandard education"I am a speech-language pathologist. I teach parents how to work on their child's speech and language skills. I have to teach them to talk to their kids and play with them. You would be amazed at how many parents just don't play with their kids and never really talk to them, aside from telling them to do things.

"I’m a dad of two young kids, and I find myself always playing and talking with them. It was the opposite of how I grew up for the most part. I don’t drink anymore, and that has a lot to do with it. Sobriety forced me to look in the mirror and question how I was raised.

Unfortunately,I know how easy it is to fall into that trap, too. I still have folks trying to give me tips on how to put my kids to bed earlier to maximize drinking time.

" "This is year 22 of teaching for me. Many of my students now believe that they are 'gifted' because they get As easily. Few of those students are actually gifted. The school district has just lowered standards so much that any student can easily get an A. The average A student today would have been a C student when I began teaching two decades ago.

But they don't realize that.

""Ouch. That is rough. I was a C student in high school. I graduated in '03, so this was a long time ago.

I needed community college to properly prepare me for a 4-year school. But, and I could be wrong, I think those in AP or Honors back then were actually smart, or at least more attentive students.

" "I work in higher ed. Some of the younger students believe absurd 9/11 conspiracies, and some don’t believe the Twin Towers ever existed. It takes everything in me not to get noticeably irate about the latter. We’re fighting against TikTok being the dominant discourse these kids believe.

" "I have a small gong on my desk. If they come to speak to me and begin their sentence with 'like, um, so, or okay,' we hit the gong and try again.

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""Becoming a famous YouTuber is today's version of becoming a famous athlete. They all think they can make a go of it, with no backup plan, even though only the top 0.001% or whatever actually make money.

""I had a kid tell me he was a D1 quarterback and was going to walk on to the Chiefs. He was at a Challenge program for selling weed at school. I was shocked. He fully believed that his charges would be wiped and he was going to the NFL.

""Hell, even regular scooters can be. I was riding one down a hill in seventh grade, and there was a patched gap in the road that"Former teacher here. There's a shocking number of AP, straight-A girls — actually impressive kids who work really hard — that I've had to actually argue with about female urethras. Because their tampons soak up pee, they all thought they peed out of their vaginas.

No, ladies, you are being tricked by companies that add 'extra protection' that soaks up pee, which makes you want to change your tampon every time you pee. I would kill for 1995 period products.

""They constantly come to me to fix their problems instead of using their resources. The book that has all the answers to their worksheet, their computer that they’re using for their research assignment...anything that takes the slightest bit of work disappears the second something gets a little bit hard. They want an easy answer and don’t want to work for it.

" "They feel the need to carry a quart of water with them at all times, or they will die of dehydration. " "They think being ignorant is cool. For some reason, high schoolers think it's hilarious and fashionable to be dumb as a rock.

" "They have to register their opinion on everything at all times, or have a reaction to or comment on everything. A few of my students were surprised when I told them this, and shocked when I said I often DON'T post about things. Not everything requires my comments.

""I remember my 4th-grade teacher teaching us that blood was blue. So, thinking I was smart, I was passing that along for years.

" "I have to teach most of my students that they have to use their brains to think to get answers, which requires work and effort. "Suddenly, I'm very glad I never had aspirations to be a teacher. I don't think I would have the patience for these kinds of shenanigans! Teachers of BuzzFeed, what other dumb things have you heard your students say? Do they truly believe these ridiculous things?