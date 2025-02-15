Teacher Under Investigation After Alleged Facebook Post About Assassination

A New Jersey high school teacher faces scrutiny and a Secret Service investigation after allegedly posting a controversial comment on Facebook about assassination.

A New Jersey high school teacher has sparked controversy and a Secret Service investigation after allegedly posting a comment on Facebook suggesting that assassination should be a topic of discussion. Fred Wilson, a special education and social studies teacher at Egg Harbor Township High School, reportedly wrote, “I think we are at the moment where assassination is at least a talking point,” according to the Secret Service.

The post came under scrutiny after a screenshot of his account was shared on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, by the account Libs of TikTok. The U.S. Secret Service confirmed to The Post that they were aware of the incident and that they take all threats against protectees seriously. The school district also responded to the situation, stating that they are aware of the post circulating online and that they take comments and suggestions of violence very seriously. The district is cooperating with law enforcement and conducting an internal investigation, but due to the nature of the situation as a personnel matter, they are unable to provide further details at this time. This incident has ignited a debate about the responsibility of teachers on social media and the potential impact of online speech. It also raises concerns about the potential for threats against public figures and the need for vigilance in monitoring online activity.





