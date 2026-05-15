Teacher Strikes Off for 'Premier League' Comments and Inappropriate Behaviour

A former teacher at Mayville High School in Portsmouth, Stuart Smith, has been struck off for his inappropriate comments and sexual advances towards a female student. Smith, 48, described the female pupil as his 'Mona Lisa friend' and 'little kid hugger' and sent her messages on WhatsApp after a school trip. His actions, which included rubbing the student's legs and inviting her to put them over him, culminated in charges of sexual assault.

A senior teacher at an £18,000-a-year private school has been struck off for calling a female student his ' Premier League ' amid a string of 'uncomfortable' comments.

Stuart Smith, 48, described the female pupil, known only as Pupil A, as his 'Mona Lisa friend' and his 'little kid hugger'. The PE teacher, who had worked as a sports coach for over 25 years, sent the pupil a string of messages after returning from a school trip with her. She became upset when travelling home and the 'highly inappropriate and unprofessional' teacher invited her to put her legs over him and he began rubbing them





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Stuart Smith Premier League Mona Lisa Friend Little Kid Hugger Inappropriate Comments Sexual Advances Sexual Assault

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