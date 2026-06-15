Teacher Recalls Encounter with Britain's Worst Serial Killer Couple

A former teacher has spoken out about her encounter with Britain's worst serial killer couple, Fred and Rose West, who tortured and murdered their own children, including their eldest daughter Heather. Ms Newman, who taught Heather English at Hucclecote School in Gloucester, recalls the chilling meeting she had with Fred West, who seemed stand-offish and disengaged, but was in fact a depraved serial killer. The couple's ordinary-looking terraced house at 25 Cromwell Street became known as the 'House of Horrors' after the discovery of nine girls and young women who were tortured, sexually assaulted, and murdered.

The sullen builder sitting opposite Margaret Newman at parents' evening was gruff, guarded and had barely uttered a word after arriving alone at Hucclecote Secondary School in Gloucester to discuss his daughter Heather's English progress.

His wife as usual was nowhere to be seen. To the teacher across the desk, he seemed stand-offish and disengaged. Perhaps that was hardly surprising. But what Ms Newman could not possibly have known was that she was sitting face-to-face with one of Britain's most depraved serial killers.

Nor could she have imagined the horror that would emerge years later - that Fred West, the 'grumpy' father she had encountered that evening, would go on to torture and murder the 'sweet' Year 9 pupil whose schoolwork they were discussing. Now aged 87, Ms Newman still shudders recalling that chilling meeting, held less than two years before Heather was killed by West and his sadistic wife Rose aged just 16 - her butchered body buried beneath the patio of their terraced home.

By then, at least 11 other victims had already met a similarly harrowing fate at the hands of Britain's worst serial killer couple. In her first ever interview on her dealings with Fred and Rose, Ms Newman told The Crime Desk: 'Heather was very nice, a very sweet girl with a quiet personality.

'She knew we had a similar birthday, and I remember she once came to the school with two glass tumblers all wrapped up in tissue that she'd brought from home, bless her. Fred and Rose West are among Britain's most depraved serial killers. The couple sexually abused and tortured their own children and buried them within their family home Heather West, the eldest child of Fred and Rose.

She went missing shortly after completing her GCSEs - only for authorities to discover seven years later that she had been dead the entire time Margaret Newman taught Heather West English when she was in Year 9 at Hucclecote School. She remembers Heather as 'a very sweet girl with a quiet personality' 'She was really a very nice girl, but she didn't appear to have many friends.

'I think it wasn't the sort of family where kids went to spend time with each other after school or visit. They were a very private family - and now we know why.

' Recalling her encounter with Fred West, she said: 'Fred came on his own to parents' evening. He was just very casual, and not particularly well-spoken.

'He had a grumpy sort of personality. I didn't suspect anything at the time - not a bit - but what a nasty piece of work.

'The parents were very guarded about communicating with the school and we only ever had the father at parents' evening. We never saw her mother.

' At the time, the Wests' reluctance to engage with the school did not appear especially alarming. Many families kept teachers at arm's length. Some parents never attended school events at all, while other children came from homes where adults were difficult to contact. Only later would the family's secrecy take on a far darker significance.

In 1994, their ordinary-looking terraced house at 25 Cromwell Street would become known across the country as the 'House of Horrors' - one of the most infamous addresses in British criminal history. Behind its white front door, nine girls and young women were tortured, sexually assaulted and murdered. Police excavating the site in 1994 following the discovery of Heather's remains at 25 Cromwell Street.

The house would go on to be dubbed Gloucester's 'House of Horrors' Fred and Rose West pictured with their ten children. They would murder two of them - Charmaine and Heather West. Heather, the Wests' eldest child, endured years of sexual and physical abuse throughout her childhood. Like many of her ten siblings, she tried to run away, only to return home after weeks of sleeping rough.

Ms Newman recalled that when Heather stopped attending school in Year 11, shortly after completing her GCSEs in June 1987, her parents claimed she had left for a 'job in London'. The truth was far more sinister. Heather had been tortured and raped, before being murdered and mutilated with a bread knife. Ms Newman said: 'They said Heather had gone to London, she'd disappeared - but she was dead by that point.

'But they told the story at school that she'd got a job in the city so obviously didn't think to look for her. ' Police suspect Heather was killed because she refused to collaborate in her parents' evil crimes and had threatened to go to the police.

Her remains were eventually unearthed in 1994 when police obtained a search warrant following comments made by the Wests' other children that their parents would 'joke' that family members would end up 'under the patio like Heather'. Ms Newman, also the form tutor to the Wests' son Stephen - who unwittingly dug his sister's grave - was teaching at another school when she learned the truth of Heather's death





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Fred West Rose West Heather West Serial Killers House Of Horrors Gloucester 25 Cromwell Street Margaret Newman Hucclecote School

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