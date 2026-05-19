Teacher partner's boyfriend insists he never hurt or sexually assaulted Preston Davey

The boyfriend of a teacher accused of abusing and murdering a baby boy they were adopting today insisted he never hurt or sexually assaulted Preston Davey. Preston Davey died four months after being placed in the care of John McGowan-Fazakerley and Jamie Varley.

The boyfriend of a teacher accused of abusing and murdering a baby boy they were adopting, Preston Davey, today insisted he never hurt or sexually assaulted him.

Preston Davey died four months after being placed in the care of John McGowan-Fazakerley and Jamie Varley in July 2023. The couple are on trial for 'routinely' ill-treating, sexually abusing, and physically assaulting the 13-month-old infant who was taken from his birth mother and put into foster care aged five days. Jamie Varley, a secondary school textiles teacher known as Jae, is also charged with murder, while McGowan-Fazakerley, a sales representative, is accused of allowing Preston's death





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Teachers Abuser Murdering Baby Boy Bickering Hugging Mistreatment Bruises Post-Mortem Assault Sexually Abused Fractured Elbow Pacing Zoomed In Bathroom Pictures Videos Genitals Injuries Departure Of Other Children Space

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