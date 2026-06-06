Teacher, football coach arrested on child pornography charges

Investigators said they linked more than 3,000 files to the case.

Patrick Russell, a teacher and football coach at Saint Andrew’s School in Boca Raton, was arrested on federal child pornography charges and has been fired, according to school officials.

) — A teacher and football coach at Saint Andrew’s School in Boca Raton was arrested on federal child pornography charges and has been fired, according to school officials. Saint Andrew’s notified families Thursday that Upper School teacher Patrick Russell was arrested at his home following an FBI investigation and was immediately terminated.

“We have terminated Mr. Russell’s employment, and he is not permitted to return to campus, access any school equipment or property, attend any school events, or interact with any students or employees,” the school said in a statement. Federal investigators said the case originated in Ohio during an unrelated FBI investigation. Authorities allege Russell used an encrypted messaging app called Zangi under the username “Jack C” to communicate with others and receive child sexual abuse material.

According to a federal criminal complaint, investigators said the user identified himself as a teacher and coach and made sexual comments about students at his school. Authorities also allege Russell discussed finding someone who could "bait" students to send nude photographs. Russell has been removed from the school’s website and is no longer allowed on campus. Federal prosecutors are expected to present the case to a grand jury, which could occur as soon as next week.

Central Texas is bracing for heavy rainfall Friday night, according to CBS Austin Meteorologist Avery Tomasco. A flood watch is in effect for eight Central TexaParents at an Austin Montessori school are calling for accountability after they say school leadership failed to notify families that a THC lollipop was found iTexas Softball secured its second consecutive Women's COllege World Series championship on Thursday after beating Texas Tech 4-1 in Oklahoma City. Central Texas roofs take a beating.

Between the spring hail season, the straight-line winds that roll in from West Texas thunderstorms, and the falling limbs frAustin Pets Alive! says 70 pets from a severe overcrowding situation in Texas have been transported to new homes. The animal rescue organization says that their





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