Teacher Fiona Simpson Avoids Ban Despite Giving Vulgar Books to Vulnerable Pupil

Fiona Simpson escaped a teaching ban after providing explicit photography books and making physical contact with a vulnerable student at Burlington House School. The Teaching Regulation Agency panel deemed her conduct inappropriate but not severe enough to prohibit her from the profession.

Fiona Simpson, a former A-level photography teacher at Burlington House School in Fulham, has avoided a prohibition order despite providing highly explicit materials to a student classified as very vulnerable. The Teaching Regulation Agency panel found her guilty of unacceptable professional conduct after she handed out books featuring nudity, drug use, and sexual imagery to Pupil B without adequate supervision or context.

Explicit Materials Provided to Vulnerable Student

Fiona Simpson supplied Pupil B with two photography books titled Diary by Corinne Day and Emotions and Relations during her tenure between November 2022 and March 2023. A witness reported seeing a sticky note marked with the child's first initial on one of the volumes. These publications contained graphic images including drug use, oral sex, a naked man, and a blood-splattered bedroom scene. Simpson argued to the panel that the students were young adults rather than primary school children and should learn about the history of photography.

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The panel described Simpson's justification as misguided and noted that there was no evidence of material supervision or support when the pupil engaged with such high-risk imagery. The regulators emphasized that while the artists featured in the books were not inherently inappropriate, the method of delivery showed a disregard for the wellbeing of a special educational needs student. The school, which charges fees of £51,552 per year, specializes in tailored education for pupils with special needs and located in west London.

Physical Contact and Safeguarding Failures

Beyond the provision of inappropriate reading materials, the Teaching Regulation Agency panel uncovered additional instances of unprofessional behavior involving physical contact. CCTV footage reviewed by the tribunal showed Simpson tapping Pupil B on the bottom with a book or magazine as the student walked ahead of her. Simpson claimed this was an unintentional gesture intended to encourage the pupil to return to class, but the panel concluded the contact was entirely unwarranted and inappropriate.

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Furthermore, the panel identified a significant safeguarding failure when Simpson took an unwell pupil to a cafe during school hours. The regulators stated it ought to have been apparent to Fiona Simpson that providing such graphic material in an unstructured fashion carried significant risks. There was no suggestion that she explored how to approach sensitive imagery with colleagues or considered the potential harm to the vulnerable student. These actions led to her dismissal during her probationary period in March 2023.

Panel Ruling on Professional Conduct and Ban

After a hearing in October 2026, the panel found Fiona Simpson guilty of unacceptable professional conduct but recommended against banning her from teaching. The regulators determined that her misconduct was at the lower possible end of the spectrum. However, they noted that there was no evidence she had developed insight into her behavior, warning that there was a risk the misconduct could be repeated. The publication of findings was deemed sufficient to alert future employers to the risks.

It was also revealed that Simpson had previous legal issues prior to her time at Burlington House School. She was found guilty at West London Magistrates Court for drink driving on October 22, 2021. Additionally, she was convicted of assault by beating of an emergency worker on July 17, 2023. The Teaching Regulation Agency referred her case in June 2023, following her dismissal from the independent special educational needs school. The decision allows her to continue teaching under the condition that schools maintain appropriate supervision regarding her interactions with vulnerable students.