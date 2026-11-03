Teacher Courtnei Harper Brings Grief and Halloween Spirit to Auburn Students

Auburn educator Courtnei Harper channels personal loss into community support, using literacy and themed celebrations to connect with her seventh-grade English students at East Samford School.

Courtnei Harper, an educator at East Samford School in Auburn, is combining the themes of homecoming and Halloween to bring positivity to her classroom during the fall semester. Her approach to teaching is deeply rooted in her personal history with the city, where she lived for more than a decade before experiencing a profound tragedy. The 34-year-old teacher views Auburn as her happy place and has returned to the community to build a stable life for herself and her child.

Overcoming Tragedy and Returning to Auburn

Harper's journey back to the city began after her husband died suddenly in a car crash in 2020. The devastating event occurred while she was pregnant, forcing her to make difficult immediate decisions about her future and her unborn child. She relocated to Demopolis to stay with her parents, seeking a supportive environment to gather herself as a new widow and mother.

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Her return to Auburn was driven by a specific timeline tied to her daughter's education. Harper stated that she waited until her child reached school age before moving back to the city. She identified Auburn as the optimal location for raising her family, allowing her to reconnect with the community that held significant positive memories for her before the loss.

Fighting the Literacy Crisis with Personal Support

Currently, Harper teaches seventh grade English and language arts, a role that aligns with her mission to support young readers. Her daughter is currently in first grade, allowing Harper to balance her professional responsibilities with her maternal duties within the same community. She leverages her personal experiences with grief to create a empathetic classroom environment.

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Harper believes that her shared history with loss enables her to offer unique emotional support to her students. She tells her students that she understands the difficulties they face and positions herself as a reliable source of encouragement. This personal connection helps bridge the gap between academic instruction and emotional well-being.

A key component of her educational philosophy is addressing what she describes as an ongoing literacy crisis. Harper argues that students do not inherently dislike reading; rather, they have not yet encountered books that effectively capture their interest. She emphasizes the importance of finding engaging literature to draw students into the habit of reading.

Community Support and Future Outlook

The Auburn community has played a vital role in Harper's recovery and professional integration since her return. She notes that local residents have provided essential support, helping her become the best version of herself after her traumatic experience. This network of support allows her to focus on her teaching and her daughter's development.

As the school year progresses, Harper continues to use seasonal themes like Halloween and homecoming to brighten the days of her students. Her lesson plans incorporate these festive occasions while simultaneously promoting literacy and emotional resilience. By combining celebration with education, she aims to foster a positive learning atmosphere.

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Harper's story highlights the intersection of personal resilience and educational leadership. Her ability to transform personal grief into professional empathy demonstrates the impact teachers can have when they bring their whole selves to the classroom. Her continued presence in Auburn serves as a testament to the healing power of community and the importance of accessible, engaging literacy programs for seventh graders.