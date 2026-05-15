Teacher collapses and dies in front of horrified GCSE pupils

A compassionate teacher collapsed and died in front of horrified GCSE pupils at Kings' School, Winchester, on Thursday morning. The death is not being treated as suspicious, and the incident was attended by police, ambulance crews, and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance.

A 'kind and beautiful' teacher tragically collapsed and died in front of horrified pupils as they were sitting their GCSE exams. Kings' School in Winchester was plunged into lockdown procedures following an 'urgent medical situation' involving a long-standing female member of staff.

Two air ambulance teams were deployed to an incident in Winchester at 8.58am on Thursday, 14 May, and a woman in her 40s was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is not being treated as suspicious. The incident happened just minutes after pupils arrived for the start of the day at the highly-rated school, where around 1,800 students are enrolled





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Kings' School Winchester GCSE Exams Teacher Collapsed Died Police Air Ambulance Emergency Response

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