Teacher Collapses and Dies at GCSE Exams in Winchester

A 'compassionate' teacher at Kings' School, Winchester collapsed and died in front of horrified pupils as they were sitting their GCSE exams. The school was put into lockdown and a police incident was attended. Tributes have poured in from former students and colleagues.

A 'kind and beautiful' teacher tragically collapsed and died in front of horrified pupils as they were sitting their GCSE exams. Kings' School in Winchester was plunged into lockdown procedures following an 'urgent medical situation' involving a long-standing female member of staff.

Hampshire Police arrived afterwards at the scene to offer assistance. In a statement, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance confirmed 'an air ambulance team of a doctor and two advanced paramedics were deployed by helicopter to an incident in Winchester at 8.58am on Thursday, 14 May.

' The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner





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Kings' School Winchester GCSE Exams Medical Emergency Aviation Emergency Police Incident Hampshire Police Hampshire And Isle Of Wight Air Ambulance

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Teacher collapses and dies in front of horrified GCSE pupilsA compassionate teacher collapsed and died in front of horrified GCSE pupils at Kings' School, Winchester, on Thursday morning. The death is not being treated as suspicious, and the incident was attended by police, ambulance crews, and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance.

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