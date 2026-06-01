Teacher Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

A private school teacher has been arrested on child pornography charges, and a substitute teacher in Mississippi has also been arrested on similar charges. The teachers are accused of producing, sending, receiving, distributing, or possessing child pornography.

Administrators at Saint Andrews School, a private school in Boca Raton, sent a statement to families on Thursday, May 28, explaining that the FBI notified the school that an Upper School teacher had been arrested at his home on child pornography charges.

The teacher, who was later fired from his job at the school, was identified as 37-year-old Mr. Russell. The school stated that Mr. Russell's employment was terminated, and he is not permitted to return to campus, access any school equipment or property, attend any school events, or interact with any students or employees. The school also announced that a substitute teacher in Mississippi, Preston Ivan Lewis, was arrested on Thursday, May 28, and charged with one count of child pornography.

Lewis was arrested after an investigation was launched by local law enforcement. The DeSoto County District Attorney's Office announced the arrest and charged Lewis with one count of child pornography (producing, sending, receiving, distribution, or possession). Authorities learned of Mr. Russell's alleged crimes when FBI agents in Ohio were initially investigating a different case.

Investigators later discovered that Mr. Russell used the online name 'Jack C' on an encrypted messaging app called Zangi, which he allegedly used to communicate with others in order to receive explicit content that involved minors. The person operating as 'Jack C' identified himself as a teacher and coach, according to a criminal complaint viewed by CBS 12. He also allegedly made sexual comments about students at his school.

Investigators claimed that Mr. Russell even discussed finding someone who could 'bait' students at his school to send him nude photos. Authorities said that another user expressed fear about getting caught, though Mr. Russell allegedly responded that they would be OK if they remained 'aware and cautious'. This is not the first time a teacher has been accused of child pornography.

A high school football coach, Travis Turner, was being investigated for child pornography and soliciting a minor before his disappearance. Turner is wanted on five counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of using a computer to solicit a minor, the Virginia State Police revealed on Tuesday, November 25. A warrant for Turner's arrest was issued, but he has not been found.

Mr. Russell was arrested on Thursday and appeared before a magistrate on the morning of Friday, May 29. He is currently in custody at Broward County Main Jail on a U.S. Marshals Service hold, according to online records viewed by CBS 12. It is not currently clear if Mr. Russell has entered a plea or retained legal counsel following his arrest. The Office of U.S. Attorney has not released any information regarding Mr. Russell's case.

Parents, teachers, and guardians interested in learning more about protecting children from exploitation can find useful tools and information at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website





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