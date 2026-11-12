Teacher, 51, Gets a Makeover on TODAY That She Says Makes Her Feel ‘Alive’

Cindi McClelland, who works two jobs as an educator and waitress, got a new hairstyle that Jenna said makes her look like a “supermodel.”

After working 15-hour days for nearly a decade, Cindi McClelland has proven that she’d do anything to support her family. Now, it’s time for the New Jersey resident to enjoy a little bit of TLC.

Cindi’s close friend, Lisa, recently nominated the 51-year-old first grade teacher for TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle’s Pop-Up Makeover. Cindi, 51, got to debut her brand new look to her husband, friends and the world live on the show Nov. 12. In her nomination submission, Lisa described Cindi as the most selfless person she knows and said she often neglects herself to take care of everyone else in her life.

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In addition to teaching, Cindi also works as a waitress to pay tuition for her two college-aged children. In the latest Pop-Up Makeover segment, celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton and TODAY fashion and lifestyle contributor Melissa Garcia surprised Cindi at her school in New Jersey and whisked her away for a full day of pampering. But first, they wanted to know what Cindi was hoping to get out of her makeover.

She said she and her husband, Jamie, are preparing for life as empty nesters, and the educator feels ready to prioritize herself.

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“I want to feel refreshed. I want to feel like Cindi again, not Mrs. McClelland, not mom, not Cindi the waitress,” she said. Cindi said she couldn’t remember the last time she got a haircut. Appleton got to work dreaming up a hairstyle that would refresh her look and work with her lifestyle.

The stylist cut off 15 inches of hair that was “weighing down” Cindi’s face and added volume. He also gave her a blond-meets-brunette hair color. To help upgrade her wardrobe, Garcia asked Cindi about her day-to-day style, which she described as “frumpy. ” Since she works so much, Cindi doesn’t have time to shop.

Most of her money also goes to her children’s tuition or books. Cindi fell in love with a stunning green dress that made her feel confident. She modeled it in Studio 1A as she showed off her new look for the first time. Asked for his reaction to his wife’s new look, Cindi’s husband said, “Well, she always looks great to me.

But you guys have turned it up to 11. ” Jenna Bush Hager told Cindi she looked like a “supermodel” and thanked her for her work as an educator.

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“Teachers are our heroes, and I love that you’re sort of wearing a reverse cape,” Jenna said. “It makes sense. ”Getty Images