Teach Your Kids About Money: Avoid This Common Phrase and Get Them Involved

This article provides valuable advice on how to introduce your children to the world of money in a positive and effective way. It emphasizes the importance of avoiding the phrase 'we can't afford it' and suggests alternative approaches to explain financial decisions. It also encourages families to involve children in financial tasks to build a strong foundation for their future financial literacy.

Even before your children understand how money works, they can start picking up on your attitude and feelings about finances, and that can have a lasting impact. But avoiding phrases like 'we can't afford it' is crucial. Many individuals recall hearing this from their parents and believing it deeply, even when they earn good money later in life. This can lead to a persistent feeling of scarcity around money. When you talk about money with your kids, avoid the phrase 'we can't afford it.

' Instead, explain your decisions based on your family's values and spending norms. You could say, 'In our family, we choose to spend money on healthy food instead of popcorn with butter.' Sometimes, a simple explanation is enough. It might not satisfy a child begging for a toy, but teaching them that you shouldn't impulsively buy everything you want is beneficial in the long run.In addition to talking about money, involve your kids in financial tasks. Let them watch you pay bills, even allowing them to click the 'pay' button. Instead of complaining about high bills, explain how the money provides necessities like a roof and electricity. As teens, they can help plan family trips or even contribute to purchasing a family car, learning about taxes and trade-offs along the way. This hands-on experience equips them to be successful with money in the real world





Finance Financial Literacy Children Money Parenting Budgeting

