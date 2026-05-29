TEA Denies Austin ISD Partnership Bid for Three Middle Schools

Texas Education Agency rejects Austin ISD's partnership application with Texas Council for International Studies, leaving three middle schools at risk of state intervention.

The Texas Education Agency (TEA) has rejected a partnership application from Austin Independent School District (ISD) that would have allowed three middle schools to avoid state intervention.

In a letter sent Thursday to Superintendent Matias Segura, TEA officials stated that Texas Council for International Studies (TCIS), the nonprofit proposed to operate Dobie, Webb, and Burnet middle schools, failed to demonstrate a record of successfully turning around campuses with repeated failing accountability ratings. In some cases, the letter noted, partnerships with TCIS had produced worse academic outcomes.

The partnership was sought under Senate Bill 1882 (SB 1882), a state program that allows districts to shield campuses from certain sanctions by turning over operations to outside organizations. Without these protections, Dobie, Webb, and Burnet middle schools remain on a trajectory toward state intervention if accountability scores do not improve this year.

Under Texas law, Education Commissioner Mike Morath must either close campuses or replace the elected school board with an appointed board of managers when a campus receives five consecutive failing accountability ratings. The district is still free to pursue the partnership with TCIS, but it will not receive the reprieve from accountability ratings typically offered under SB 1882. The decision comes as students at Dobie, Webb, and Burnet finished the school year Thursday.

Earlier in the spring, the middle schools completed state standardized testing, with results expected this summer. These results will heavily shape the accountability ratings that could determine whether the state intervenes in Austin ISD. In a statement, Segura expressed disappointment but said the district looks forward to sharing additional details that reinforce confidence that TCIS has the experience and capacity to improve student outcomes.

TCIS CEO Margaret Davis said the nonprofit is excited to be part of the Austin ISD community and honored to partner with the district, referring further questions to Austin ISD. Austin ISD has been beefing up resources aimed at systemic improvement across all schools, especially where students need the most support. Student outcomes have continued to improve over the past two years, and the district sees promising trends demonstrating accelerated academic growth.

The state's rejection marks another step in a monthslong effort by Austin ISD leaders to prevent state intervention at the campuses, which have faced mounting accountability pressure for years. Trustees approved the partnership earlier this year despite criticism over timeliness and transparency. The decision does not automatically trigger a state takeover, but TEA has increasingly shown a willingness to intervene in struggling districts.

TCIS was the only organization to submit a bid to operate the three schools, and board members approved it just days before the March 31 deadline to submit an SB 1882 application. District leaders submitted additional information in May before the application was denied. TCIS has led 16 SB 1882 partnerships since 2019 across San Antonio, Edgewood, and Longview ISDs with mixed results.

The nonprofit, originally focused on supporting International Baccalaureate programs, meets only two of three criteria for SB 1882 partnerships added by state education leaders in March 2020. While it has existed for at least three years and managed multiple campuses, TCIS does not have a track record of managing campuses to academic success or significantly improving academic performance.

Only five of the 16 campuses led by TCIS under SB 1882 partnerships since 2019 faced D or F ratings at the time the partnerships were approved, and three of those schools have either received worse ratings or failed to improve since. Austin ISD leaders had expressed confidence in contracting TCIS as an operational partner for Dobie, Webb, and Burnet middle schools, but the state's decision leaves the future of these campuses uncertain





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