Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath told the State Board of Education that his latest appearance before the board would be his last, as preliminary state data show Texas public schools have seen the largest

Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath told the State Board of Education that his latest appearance before the board would be his last, as preliminary state data show Texas public schools have seen the largest one-year enrollment drop on record.

View post on X Morath said preliminary TEA data indicate about 135,000 fewer students are enrolled in Texas public schools this year compared with last year. He described the decline as the largest in state history, surpassing the drop seen during the COVID-19 pandemic. The figure is preliminary and could change when the state releases its usual fall enrollment data.

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Morath said there is no definitive explanation for the decline, but pointed to several factors that can influence enrollment trends, including birthrates and migration.

“It’s not just how many people are born; it’s how many people either move in or move out of the state and whether they have babies,” Morath said. “Parents have started to choose...nonpublic school options at a slightly higher rate,” Morath said. The slightly higher rate of families choosing nonpublic schools could be connected to the state’s inaugural school voucher program, which set records in its first year compared with similar programs in other states.

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Morath said the enrollment decline did not begin this year, noting there was a 76,000-student drop between last school year and the year before. As enrollment falls and budgets tighten, school districts across Texas, including Austin ISD, have consolidated campuses. Morath said declining enrollment has direct financial consequences for districts.

“The financial impact on a district’s operations are pretty straightforward: they get less revenue,” Morath said. Multiple local-area ISDs were contacted for comment about their enrollment numbers and the impact on their districts, but no responses had been received. Affidavit: Man accused of pulling gun in restaurant threatened to 'execute' officer