Former Horned Frog PJ Haggerty returns to Schollmaier Arena as TCU and Texas A&M put their unbeaten records on the line Thursday.

TCU looks to extend its undefeated start against Texas A&M. TCU has won five of the last six in the series, including the last four meetings.

| TCUBasketball on X TCU closes its five-game homestand against Texas A&M, its first power-conference opponent of the season. PJ Haggerty leads the Aggies back into Schollmaier Arena, and TCU is still waiting to see when new center Robbie Avila will make his debut. TCU has won four straight at home to open the season.

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Thursday brings the toughest opponent of that stretch and the first Texas A&M visit to Schollmaier Arena since 1996, when both schools were still in the Southwest Conference. The Horned Frogs have won the last four meetings, most recently a 68–64 win in Houston in 2021.gave TCU a chance to finish the homestand 5–0 before heading to Las Vegas to face Miami in the Players Era Championship. For Texas A&M, Thursday is the first road game of the season.

The Aggies are coming off a 101–69 win over Southeastern Louisiana and have already scored 100 points three times. Haggerty began his college career at TCU in 2022–23 and played at Schollmaier last season with Kansas State. He comes back this time as Texas A&M’s leading scorer at 19.0 points per game. Jordan Pope gives the Aggies another guard who can take over stretches of a game.

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The former Texas guard scored 18 against Northern Kentucky and 17 in the season opener against Alabama State. When TCU sends help toward Haggerty, it has to account for where Pope is on the floor. Texas A&M is averaging 99.6 points per game, ninth nationally entering the matchup. Guard PJ Haggerty has spent time at five different programs: TCU, Tulsa.

Memphis, Kansas State, and now Texas A&M. | Matthew Chin/The BattalionTCU signed Avila on Nov. 12. The reigning Atlantic 10 Player of the Year spent the past two seasons at Saint Louis and enters his TCU career 10 points shy of 2,000. His passing gives Jamie Dixon another way to get Micah Robinson and TCU’s other wings moving toward the basket, especially when Avila catches the ball at the high post.

ULM hit 11 3-pointers and took the Horned Frogs to double overtime. TCU tightened up against Milwaukee, holding the Panthers to 40.6 percent from the field and 5-for-20 from beyond the arc. The Frogs will need that same discipline against Haggerty and Pope, particularly when the Aggies force a second defender to help. Taking care of the ball matters just as much.

Texas A&M is forcing 20.6 turnovers per game, and TCU is close behind at 20.25. If the Horned Frogs give the Aggies easy baskets off live-ball turnovers, it’ll put even more pressure on their half-court defense. Robinson leads TCU with 19.0 points per game and has scored in double figures in all four games. He put up a career-high 27 in the double-overtime win over ULM and followed it with 12 against Milwaukee.

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If Thursday’s game is close late, Robinson is a natural option when the Frogs need someone to create a shot. Brock Harding’s role will matter early. He’s averaging 8.0 assists per game, and getting TCU into its offense against the Aggies’ pressure can help Robinson catch the ball where he can attack. If the Frogs can get quality shots before the defense settles, they’ll give themselves a chance to close out the homestand unbeaten.

Jackson James is a digital content specialist and graduate of Texas Christian University, where he earned a degree in Film, Television, and Digital Media. With experience spanning live radio production, social media strategy, and on-site event coverage, Jackson has built a strong foundation in sports storytelling. He previously created content for TCU Student Affairs, contributing to major national moments like FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff while helping grow social audiences.

Jackson has also hosted and produced content for KTCU 88.7 The Choice, covering TCU Baseball and Women’s Basketball with real-time analysis. Now writing for TCU On SI, Jackson combines video, social, and written content to deliver engaging coverage of Horned Frogs athletics.