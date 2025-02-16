TCU Upsets Arizona State in College Basketball

TCU's Jace Posey scores a season-high 20 points, leading the Horned Frogs to a 74-70 victory over Arizona State. This win snaps the Sun Devils' five-game losing streak and boosts TCU's conference record.

TCU freshman Jace Posey came off the bench to score a season-high 20 points and Noah Reynolds hit a go-ahead 3-pointer late, scoring 19 points to help TCU hold on for a 74-70 victory over Arizona State on Saturday night, handing the Sun Devils their fifth straight loss. BJ Freeman had two 3-pointers and a layup in a 14-4 run as Arizona State pulled even at 67 with 43 seconds remaining.

Reynolds answered with a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left and Vasean Allette made 4 of 4 free throws in the final 11 seconds to preserve the victory. Posey made 6 of 8 shots and 8 of 10 free throws for the Horned Frogs (14-11, 7-7 Big 12 Conference), who have won four of their last five games. He added six rebounds and two steals. Reynolds hit 6 of 14 shots with two 3-pointers and 5 of 7 foul shots. Allette totaled 14 points and nine rebounds. Freeman sank five 3-pointers and scored 21 to lead the Sun Devils (12-13, 3-11). Alston Mason and Shawn Phillips Jr. both scored 12 with Mason adding nine assists and Phillips grabbing eight rebounds. Basheer Jihad scored 11.





