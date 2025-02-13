TCU Star Sedona Prince Accused of Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence

TCU basketball star Sedona Prince is facing serious allegations of sexual assault, domestic violence, and sexual misconduct spanning from 2019 to last month. Prince denies all allegations through her attorney.

TCU star basketball player Sedona Prince is facing serious allegations of sexual assault , domestic violence , and sexual misconduct. The accusations, which span from 2019 to last month, have been made by various women, both anonymously and by name, through social media, law enforcement, and court documents. Prince, through her attorney, A. Boone Almanza, has vehemently denied all allegations of abuse, claiming they are unfounded, whether mental, emotional, or physical.

The Washington Post reported that two women who accused Prince of domestic violence were asked to sign nondisclosure agreements, and others reportedly faced threats of legal action. Prince's attorney stated that she has asked girlfriends to sign nondisclosure agreements to protect the privacy of their personal and intimate moments from public scrutiny.Despite the allegations, Prince remains a key player for TCU, contributing significantly to their unprecedented success this season. The 6-7 center leads the team in scoring with 17.6 points per game, alongside 9.0 rebounds, 3.2 blocks, and 2.3 assists. TCU, under Prince's leadership, has reached its highest ranking ever at No. 9 in the AP poll, tied for first place in the Big 12 conference, and is vying for a top-eight seed in the NCAA Tournament. The most recent incident, reported last month, involved a dispute with Prince's ex-girlfriend, also a TCU student, resulting in both parties reporting domestic violence to police. While both women sustained minimal injuries, there was insufficient evidence to press charges against either party. TCU spokesperson Tammy Evans-Mitchell confirmed that the university is aware of the allegations and is actively investigating the matter. Prince continues to participate in the program, playing in all but one game this season and is projected as a first-round pick in the upcoming WNBA draft.





