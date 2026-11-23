By Ryann Zeller — KillerFrogs.com for TCU On SI There were tears and hugs when Sonny Dykes addressed his players Sunday. That’s how TCU athletic director Mike B

TCU players Paul Oyewale and Kari Ashley walk off with their arms around each other after the TCU–Utah game on Nov. 21, 2026, at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

| Tony Beblowski / KillerFrogs.com There were tears and hugs when Sonny Dykes addressed his players Sunday. That’s how TCU athletic director Mike Buddie described the meeting in his interview with Brian Estridge. Buddie said he believed some players had already learned on social media that theirBuddie called it “the sad part of our business. ” What stayed with me was how he talked about the players.

Also read TCU fires coach Sonny Dykes after 38-17 loss to Texas Tech, names Andy Avalos interim

He said they were still bought in, and he came back to the same point more than once. There was no quit in them.

“If job dependency was based on integrity and character and love, you know, Sonny Dykes is getting a lifetime contract,” Buddie said. He went on to say the results had fallen short of TCU’s expectations. It was a generous thing to say about the man whose tenure he had just ended, and it helped explain why the news was so hard on the players who had been taking the field for him. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

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Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. When Buddie talked about why the TCU job would appeal to candidates, he pointed to how the players competed at Arizona and against Utah.

We saw it, too. We saw them keep playing through some gutting losses this season. We saw them still giving themselves a chance late in games. Now those same players have a few days to absorb the news, adjust to Andy Avalos as interim head coach and get ready to play No. 12 Texas Tech in Lubbock on Thanksgiving night.

Estridge also brought up the note Buddie sent to athletic department staff. He asked them to be present for colleagues whose lives had just changed. I appreciated that part of the conversation. A coaching change is a headline for most of us.

For the people who work in that building, it changes what Monday morning looks like. Near the end, Buddie asked fans to support the young men on the roster. That’s where I’d put my energy this week. We’ll have plenty to say about who should coach TCU next.

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On Thanksgiving night, the players who sat through that meeting will put on their TCU uniforms and take the field together. They’ve given us a reason to keep cheering, right through the last snap. Stay connected with KillerFrogs as the Horned Frogs get ready for Texas Tech Thanksgiving evening.

See what TCU fans are saying about the coaching change and join the conversation on theRyann Zeller is the co-owner and managing partner of KillerFrogs.com and managing editor and publisher of TCU Horned Frogs On SI. She secured KillerFrogs’ partnership with Sports Illustrated and led the September 14, 2021, launch of KillerFrogs FanNation, now TCU Horned Frogs On SI.

She leads the editorial team’s coverage of TCU athletics, with work spanning football, baseball, basketball and the people and traditions that shape the Horned Frog community. She writes the “Dear Opponent” letters and connects fans through original coverage, The Weekly Croak newsletter and KillerFrogs events. Zeller earned her bachelor’s degree in 1998 and master’s degree in 2006 from TCU, where she was a co-ed cheerleader and a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma.

She helps carry forward the KillerFrogs community, whose online roots date to 1997. Stay Connected Visit KillerFrogs.com and join the conversation in the KillerFrogs Forum. Follow KillerFrogs on X, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Threads and YouTube for TCU coverage, interviews and Horned Frog community updates.