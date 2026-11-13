TCU’s Latest Collapse Might Be Its Most Painful Yet

The TCU Horned Frogs have endured plenty of bad losses under Sonny Dykes, but Friday's defeat to Arizona felt different.

Oct 17, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes during a timeout against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectWhere does TCU’s latest heartbreak rank among the most demoralizing losses of the Sonny Dykes era? The answer goes beyond the final score. At some point, listening to Sonny Dykes explain another disappointing TCU football result begins to resemble a conversation with Charlie Brown’s teacher. The mouth moves, somebody asks a question, an answer follows, and all anybody hears is the muffled sound of a trombone.

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It’s not that Dykes has nothing worthwhile to say. It’s just that there are only so many ways to explain losing football games, and TCU has exhausted most of them since its national championship appearance. The explanations that once inspired some degree of confidence have become background noise to a fan base that has grown tired of watching the same story unfold.

Perhaps it was the 45-42 defeat to Colorado in 2023, a loss that immediately sucked the air out of the balloon following one of the most magical seasons in program history. The Horned Frogs had just played for a national championship, an achievement that feels like a lifetime ago, and hopes of a triumphant encore took an immediate hit before Week 1 was even over.

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Maybe it was the 66-42 embarrassment against SMU in 2024, when Dykes was ejected as his former employer and one of TCU’s fiercest rivals proceeded to humiliate the Horned Frogs in front of a delighted Dallas crowd. That afternoon was an especially terrible experience for anybody wearing purple. The 27-24 collapse against Arizona State in 2025 deserves consideration, as does the 41-28 defeat to Kansas State that followed a couple of weeks later.

Both were painful reminders of how quickly a promising season can turn. And, of course, there’s the 65-7 demolition at the hands of Georgia in the national championship game. There are probably TCU fans who still wake up in a cold sweat thinking about that particular Monday night. In hindsight, what was supposed to be the culmination of an extraordinary season might have been the beginning of the end for the entire Dykes experience.

What made it so demoralizing was something far more difficult to accept. After everything that has happened this season, the Horned Frogs still hadn’t given up on themselves. For all the criticism surrounding Dykes and his program, one accusation that can’t fairly be made about this year’s TCU team is that its players have stopped trying. The Horned Frogs have continued fighting through a season that has offered them precious little encouragement.

They’ve played through criticism directed at their coaches and the growing frustration of a fan base that has already begun contemplating what the program might look like under somebody else. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. And against a ranked Arizona team fighting for position in the Big 12 championship race, all that effort appeared destined to produce something worthwhile. Jaden Craig scored twice on the ground and connected with Jordan Dwyer for another touchdown. Hudson Hooper delivered a spectacular 93-yard pick-six that helped the Horned Frogs overcome an early deficit.

TCU wasn’t perfect, but it had done enough to build a 28-20 lead with 6:35 remaining. Arizona scored with 1:45 remaining to cut the deficit to two points, but the Wildcats failed on the ensuing two-point conversion attempt. TCU needed to secure the kickoff and find a way to run out the clock to fly home with one of its most satisfying wins in recent seasons.

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As the kickoff floated over TCU’s front line, everybody in Tucson and beyond seemed to hold their breath. Surely Ed Small would make the catch. Surely the Frogs couldn’t screw this up. He muffed it.

Arizona recovered at the Frogs’ 26-yard line, setting up kicker Michael Salgado-Medina to hit the game-winning field goal from 37 yards out with 38 seconds remaining. Just like that, all the effort and all the momentum had produced another devastating finish. And perhaps that’s what makes this loss feel so much worse than the others. The Horned Frogs have been knocked down time and again this season, only to get back up and continue fighting.

Even as their goals narrowed, the effort never disappeared. There was always some reason to believe that the following Saturday might be different, that all the misery would eventually give way to something worth celebrating. Maybe TCU will show up Saturday against Kansas State and compete with the same determination that nearly produced a remarkable upset in Tucson. At 4-5, with three games remaining, the Horned Frogs still have a bowl berth to chase.

More TCU FootballSeth Dowdle is a 2024 graduate of TCU, where he earned a degree in sports broadcasting with a minor in journalism. He currently hosts a TCU-focused show on the Bleav Network and has been active in sports media since 2019, beginning with high school sports coverage in the DFW area. Seth is also the owner and editor of SethStack, his personal hub for in-depth takes on everything from college football to hockey.

His past experience includes working in the broadcast department for the Cleburne Railroaders and at 88.7 KTCU, TCU's radio station.