The Horned Frogs went 2-1 in three games at T-Mobile Arena, beating No. 17 Miami and Baylor while falling to Creighton. The tournament served as a great test fo

The Horned Frogs went 2-1 in three games at T-Mobile Arena, beating No. 17 Miami and Baylor while falling to Creighton. The tournament served as a great test for the Horned Frogs as they look to get ready for conference play in January.

The Horned Frogs and Hurricanes were tied at 37 at halftime, but TCU took control after the break, outscoring Miami 47-34 in the second half. Micah Robinson led the way with 27 points, tying his career high. The junior guard finished 7-of-13 from the field and made 12 of his 14 free-throw attempts. Gavin Sykes provided another scoring boost off the bench with 14 points, while Xavier Edmonds added 12 points and seven rebounds.

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Robbie Avila also reached double figures with 11 points. TCU’s offensive efficiency made the difference. The Horned Frogs shot 53.1% from the field and 38.9% from 3-point range while holding Miami to 41.3% from the field.