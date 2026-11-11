TCU Loses 29-28 to Arizona in Tucson, Ending Hope for Bowl Eligibility

TCU's 29-28 loss to Arizona in Tucson keeps the Horned Frogs from bowl eligibility as the team falls to 4-5. The close defeat follows a recent victory over Kansas and leaves TCU with only two Power Four wins.

In a bruising finale to the 2026 season, the TCU Horned Frogs were defeated by the Arizona Wildcats 29-28 at Casino Del Sol Stadium in Tucson. The loss drops TCU to 4-5 overall and 2-4 in the Big 12, leaving the program on the brink of missing bowl eligibility for the third straight year.

Game Details and Final Moments

After holding a 28-20 lead with 6:35 remaining, TCU allowed Arizona to mount an 11-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 37‑yard field goal by Michael Salgado-Medina. The kick, placed with 38 seconds left, capped Arizona's comeback, turning the game into a one‑point contest.

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During the kickoff, Arizona chose a high pop‑kick instead of an onside attempt. TCU returner Ed Small, known for reliable hands, was forced to make a hurried catch. He turned backward, the ball slipped, and Arizona recovered, setting the stage for the final score. The play was described by TCU's head coach Sonny Dykes as a missed opportunity for the team's best receiver.

Coaches Reflect on the Loss

Sonny Dykes, former offensive coordinator for Arizona from 2007‑09, expressed disappointment, noting the team's mindset and belief that victory was within reach. He acknowledged the year's pattern of near‑wins slipping away, adding the frustration that the game's final defensive play didn't hold.

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Arizona's head coach, Brent Brennan, praised the Wildcats' perseverance, emphasizing the importance of staying focused for all four quarters, especially in November. Brennan highlighted Dykes as a strong coach, crediting his guidance to the Wildcats' resilience.

Season Context and Future Games

TCU's loss to Arizona follows a fourth‑quarter comeback win over Kansas. That victory was the only one‑score win of the season, while the Frogs have suffered four other one‑score defeats, including losses to North Carolina, UCF, BYU, and West Virginia.

The program has defeated only Baylor and Kansas from the Power Four and secured wins against Grambling State (FCS) and Arkansas State (Sun Belt). With the season now effectively over, the remaining games against Kansas State, Utah, and Texas Tech are largely symbolic, though they will determine if TCU can finish the year on a positive note.

Implications for Bowl Eligibility

TCU's 4-5 record means bowl eligibility is unlikely unless the team secures victories in the final three matchups. The Horned Frogs have yet to achieve seven wins, which is the minimum required for postseason consideration. If the remaining games are lost, the team will record its fewest victories in a season under coach Dykes, whose previous campaign finished 5-7.

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TCU's next opponent is Kansas State on November 14 at Amon G. Carter Stadium, with kickoff at 1 p.m. Central on ESPNU. The team faces a tough challenge, especially as Arizona has already shown its capability to rally late in games. The schedule will be reviewed by fans and analysts as the season concludes.