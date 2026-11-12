TCU hosts Kansas State in Big 12 action of 4-5 teams fighting for bowl eligibility

Head coach Sonny Dykes has been booed by home fans and is coming off a loss to Arizona. The Horned Frogs and Wildcats are fighting to become bowl eligible in the final month of the regular season.

Head coach Sonny Dykes has been booed by home fans and is coming off a loss to Arizona. The Horned Frogs and Wildcats are fighting to become bowl eligible in the final month of the regular season.

Oct 11, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Joe Jackson is tackled by TCU Horned Frogs safety Kylin Jackson during the third quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn ImagesOpening Line: TCU by 9.5. Against the spread: TCU 4-4-1, Kansas State 3-5-1. TCU ranks 113th in the FBS, averaging 66.2 penalty yards per game, compared to Kansas State’s 10th-ranked 39.0 per-game average.

Also read Oklahoma State Cowboys Clinch Bowl Eligibility with Blowout Win over Kansas State

TCU is 121st in the FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 76.5% of trips. Kansas State’s red zone defense ranks 50th at 81.8%. Rushing: Jeremy Payne, 429 yards on 88 carries, 2 TDsRushing: Rodney Fields Jr., 574 yards on 113 carries, 6 TDsTCU was beaten by Arizona 29-28 on Nov. 6. Craig passed for 232 yards on 28-of-41 attempts with one touchdown and one interception.

Advertisement

He also carried the ball nine times for 12 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Amante Martin carried the ball eight times for 35 yards, adding two receptions for 18 yards. Ashley put up 95 yards on 14 catches. Kansas State lost 66-28 to Oklahoma State on Nov. 7.

Blake Barnett passed for 106 yards on 7-of-17 attempts with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 23 yards. Fields had 87 rushing yards on 20 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for 12 yards. Derrick Salley Jr. recorded 100 yards on three catches with two touchdowns.