TCU dominated the opening minutes of their Thanksgiving night matchup against Texas Tech, showcasing improved offensive line play and balanced scoring, but ultimately fell behind 27-10 by halftime as the Red Raiders took control of the game.

TCU Horned Frogs offensive lineman Alan Ali and center Steve Avila hold the Saddle Trophy following a game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

| USA TODAY Sportsgave us Thanksgiving night football in Lubbock, and for 15 minutes the Frogs looked ready to spoil Texas Tech’s holiday. The Frogs came out fast, but the second quarter got away from them. Texas Tech led 27–10 at halftime. TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Adam Schobel rushes against Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive safety Brenden Jordan in the first half at Galaxy Stadium.

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| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect That was one of the best 15 minutes of football that the Frogs have played all season. We saw some wrinkles in formations, new play calls, spreading the ball around, and a defense that continued to do the same thing they have all year. Perhaps more importantly, that was some of the best blocking the offensive line has produced for the Frogs this year.