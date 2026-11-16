TCU Football Report Card After Kansas State Win Offers Plenty to Unpack

The Horned Frogs got a needed win. A closer look at the grades shows what’s coming together and what still needs work.

The Frogs didn’t necessarily look perfect in their 20-10 victory over the Kansas State Wildcats, but they did bounce back to .500 on the season.

At 5-5, TCU now needs one more win in its final two games to become bowl-eligible. The TCU defense once again stood strong, and the offense took care of the football, leading to a much-needed home win. The defense made some huge plays, and the Frogs avoided the costly mistakes that have hurt them in other games this season.

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For another look at the victory, JD Andress shares TCU will finish its regular season with a tough stretch against two Big 12 title contenders. Utah comes to Fort Worth for the Frogs’ final home game before TCU travels to Texas Tech. I still predict the Frogs get to bowl eligibility with a big win at Texas Tech, as I keep saying. Mark it down.

However, the Frogs must play clean down the stretch, and the defense must continue to play at a high level. First up, the Frogs will host the Utah Utes. TCU has a big chance to knock off an undefeated program, but it won’t be easy. Utah looks like the most complete team in the Big 12.

Still, if TCU cleans up a few things, I think the Frogs can hang with them. Quarterback: B It wasn’t a jaw-dropping performance from Jaden Craig, but he took care of the football, which is the most important thing. He completed 20 of 34 passes for 225 yards and a touchdown without throwing an interception. Those aren’t bad numbers.

He also made some solid throws, including a 41-yard completion to Jordan Dwyer. However, the offense still struggles with consistency, which keeps the scoring down. Craig and this group must find a way to generate more offense ahead of this weekend’s big matchup. It was sure nice to see Jeremy Payne back in action.

He gave the rushing attack a boost and led the way with 55 yards on 15 carries. That’s not necessarily great, but it was an improvement over what we have been seeing. This group did enough to help the Frogs get the win, but there is still room for growth. TCU needs Payne’s presence and production down the stretch, especially with the defenses coming up on the schedule.

Jordan Dwyer once again led the Horned Frogs’ receivers with five grabs for 85 yards, while Ed Small also had a nice game with four catches for 65 yards. Also, a big shoutout to Jacobe Hayes for getting his first career receiving touchdown. This corps had a solid performance.

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However, I still would love to see more production near the end zone. With the talent they have, there should be more opportunities to get these receivers the football for touchdowns. It was not the biggest receiving performance we have seen from this group, but Kari Ashley and Ka’Morreun Pimpton both made solid contributions. I also loved how the Frogs used Ashley in new ways.

His 19-yard rushing touchdown opened the scoring, and he remained a receiving threat. If the offense keeps finding ways to get this group involved, big things will continue to happen. NFL talent is written all over this group. This group continues to be a concern.

Kansas State recorded four sacks, and the Frogs still could not get a consistent rushing attack going. While there were some positive moments, this group must get better. Craig cannot continue to take this kind of punishment week in and week out. The offense has weapons, but it needs more consistent protection and running lanes to make the most of them.

The offense showed some encouraging signs, but at times it still fell flat. TCU scored on all four of its red-zone trips, which is a positive. The next step is turning more of those opportunities into touchdowns instead of settling for field goals. This group has too many weapons to keep leaving points available.

However, I liked seeing some different looks and finding new ways to get players involved, especially Ashley. There were things to build on, even if this offense still has work to do. This defensive front was electric all afternoon. The pressure helped make the day difficult for Kansas State’s offense, and TCU finished with five sacks from five different defenders across the defense.

Koron Hayward was really impressive once again, recording a sack and forcing a fumble. Markis Deal also contributed a sack and a fumble recovery, while Perry Cole Jr. recovered the fumble forced by Hayward. This group deserves plenty of credit. It helped set the tone and brought the energy the Frogs needed.

Hudson Hooper continues to be a major leader for both this position group and the whole defense. He once again led TCU with eight tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack. Max Carroll also recorded a sack. This group has played at a high level with tremendous speed and physicality.

The linebackers helped in a team effort that held Kansas State to just 58 net rushing yards. They once again had a great performance. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

Void where prohibited. The secondary did not have its best performance, but it was not terrible by any means.

However, the Frogs did allow a wide-open 53-yard touchdown pass, which cannot be overlooked. Kansas State finished with 244 passing yards, and TCU still needs to do a better job of preventing explosive plays. But this group also helped hold the Wildcats to just 10 points. Overall, not bad, but that big touchdown is something to clean up before Utah comes to town.

Andy Avalos’ squad once again carried the Horned Frogs and played a major role in this victory. This group has given TCU a chance week after week. Without it, this season could look a whole lot worse. The Frogs created pressure, recovered two fumbles, and made Kansas State work for its opportunities.

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That is the kind of defensive performance TCU will need again over these final two games. Nothing flashy, but Kyle Lemmermann did his job, and he did it well. He converted field goals from 29 and 36 yards and made both extra points. Overall, a solid performance from TCU’s kicker.

In a game where the offense wasn’t piling up touchdowns, those points mattered. It was another busy afternoon for John Hoyet Chance and another great performance. He had six punts totaling 292 yards, averaging 48.7 yards per punt. His longest punt went 59 yards, which is a boomer.

He also placed three of his six punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. His skills have been useful all season long, and they showed up once again in this game. The Frogs did not have much action in this category. Ed Small had two punt returns totaling 18 yards, with a long of 13.

Not a whole lot doing from the return game, but TCU took care of the football. After the mistakes we have seen in other games, that matters. There weren’t a ton of wow moments outside of Chance’s punting, but these groups were solid and avoided costly mistakes. They cleaned things up from the previous game, which was much needed.

Make the kicks, help with field position, and secure the football. The Frogs handled those responsibilities well against Kansas State. Overall, this was much better coaching than what we have seen at points this season. I liked some of the changes on offense, and Andy Avalos and his squad continue to shine.

The Frogs also played clean and disciplined football, which was a major relief. TCU committed just one penalty for 10 yards and did not turn the ball over. Great job by Sonny Dykes and his crew in cleaning up the mistakes and unnecessary errors. There is still room for improvement, particularly on offense, but I loved seeing progress this week.

Most importantly, the Horned Frogs got the win and showed improvement in several key areas. The defense once again showed up and showed out, which is a great sign. The special teams were solid, and the coaching staff did a much better job of limiting mistakes and keeping the team disciplined.

However, the offense still has plenty of room for growth, especially when it comes to finishing drives with touchdowns. Overall, though, this was a much-needed win and a step in the right direction for TCU as it looks to finish the season strong. For me, the plan is simple: finish more drives in the end zone. I know I sound repetitive, but this should be a major emphasis at practice this week.

Scoring on every red-zone trip against Kansas State was progress. Now, the Frogs need more touchdowns out of those chances. They have the weapons and can move the football, but against Utah, settling for field goals could make the difference. If the opportunities are there, TCU must capitalize.

Utah will not gift them to the Frogs. They must earn every score. Craig also must make his throws count and give his playmakers opportunities.

However, that is easier said than done when he is consistently being pressured. I would love to see improvement from the offensive line, even if it’s a small step. Any improvement is better than none. Nathan Cross is a current TCU student , avid golfer, and a Horned Frog sports enthusiast.

He enjoys anything sports-related such as writing, following all stats, and player movements. Additionally, he is always up for a good sports debate.