Texas Christian University has dismissed head football coach Sonny Dykes after a 5-6 season start, a move made just seven months after he received a contract extension and four years after leading the team to the College Football Playoff national championship game. The decision follows a 38-17 loss to Utah.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 21: Head coach Sonny Dykes of the TCU Horned Frogs walks the field before the game against the Utah Utes at Amon G. Carter Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Texas Christian University fired head football coach Sonny Dykes on Sunday following a 5-6 start to the season, according to the Associated Press. The move comes one day after a 38-17 loss to second-ranked Utah and just seven months after Dykes signed a multiyear contract extension. TCU has not yet made a formal announcement or named an interim coach ahead of its regular-season finale against Texas Tech on Thanksgiving night.

Also read TCU Fires Head Coach Sonny Dykes Ahead of Regular-Season Finale

Texas Christian University fired football coach Sonny Dykes on Sunday following a 5-6 start to the season, ending his tenure just four years after he guided the Horned Frogs to the College Football Playoff national championship game, according to The Associated Press. A person familiar with the decision confirmed the dismissal to the AP on condition of anonymity because the private Fort Worth university had not yet made a formal announcement.

Dykes’ firing comes one day after TCU fell 38-17 to second-ranked Utah in its final home game of the season, the AP reported. In that matchup — the first career start for freshman quarterback Adam Schobel — the Horned Frogs erased a 17-0 halftime deficit to tie the score before the undefeated Utes pulled away with three touchdowns over the final 5:46.

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Prior to Saturday's defeat, all five of TCU’s losses this season had come by a single score against Power Four opponents, decided by a total of 25 points combined. Despite the team's struggles in close games, TCU entered the week boasting one of the Big 12 Conference's top defenses, surrendering an average of 17.3 points and 315 total yards per contest.

The coaching change arrives just seven months after TCU awarded Dykes a multiyear contract extension in April following consecutive 9-4 campaigns, according to the AP. Dykes departs Fort Worth with an overall record of 41-23, highlighted by his debut 2022 season when the Horned Frogs reached the national title game.

TCU still has an opportunity to secure bowl eligibility when it closes the regular season on Thanksgiving night against defending Big 12 champion Texas Tech , which is vying for a second straight berth in the conference championship game.