TCU fired football coach Sonny Dykes on Sunday, a day after a 38-17 loss to second-ranked Texas Tech, ending his five-year tenure with a 41-23 record. Defensive coordinator Andy Avalos was named interim head coach.

TCU fired football coach Sonny Dykes on Sunday, a day after a 38-17 loss to second-ranked Texas Tech, ending his five-year tenure in Fort Worth with a 41-23 record.

The move was announced by the private Big 12 school. Athletic director Jeremiah Buddie said the program had slid too far from the national championship game it reached in 2022. TCU named defensive coordinator Andy Avalos interim head coach for the rest of the season. Avalos was head coach at Boise State from 2021 to 2023, giving the Frogs an experienced leader for their finale.

Also read TCU fires head coach Sonny Dykes after four seasons

TCU Falls To Texas Tech With Dykes Gone

The loss to Texas Tech dropped TCU to 5-6 overall and 3-5 in the Big 12, with the regular-season finale set for Thanksgiving night at defending Big 12 champion Texas Tech, which is 10-1 and 7-1 in league play. The Red Raiders are trying to reach the Big 12 championship game for the second year in a row. TCU could still become bowl eligible with a win in that game. Dykes went 41-23 at TCU.

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His five-year stint opened with a 12-0 regular season behind Max Duggan and a 51-45 Fiesta Bowl upset of Michigan, followed by a 65-7 national championship loss to Georgia. Since 2022, the Frogs posted a 28-21 overall record and a 17-18 mark in the Big 12. They finished or ranked 10th or worse in penalty yards per game in the league in each of the past four seasons.

After appearing in the Big 12 Championship Game in 2022, TCU has finished an average of seventh in the league standings since. With Saturday's result, the Frogs sit 12th. Dykes also had a 5-7 slump in 2023 and a 5-6 mark in 2026, despite 9-4 seasons in 2024 and 2025. He received a multiyear extension in April after those back-to-back 9-4 seasons.

Avalos Takes Interim Reins For Frogs

The Frogs' five losses before the Texas Tech game had all been one-score games against Power Four opponents, by a combined 25 points. TCU came out of a game against Utah still with one of the Big 12's top defenses, allowing 17.3 points and 315 total yards per game. Buddie addressed the decision in a statement. He said TCU's investment in football has led to dramatic growth of the university and city in the past 20 years.

We cannot allow that investment to fall short of its due return, especially at such a pivotal time of change in college athletics, Buddie said. He said the program expects to compete for Big 12 championships and be a central figure in the College Football Playoff conversation. He said the next leader should rally the fan base and put a team on the field that alumni, fans, students and community will support.

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I am grateful to Sonny for his belief in TCU, his family's love for the Fort Worth community, and for his coaching staff's commitment to recruiting and developing men of high character, Buddie said. TCU fans largely anticipated and accepted the move after a stretch of uneven seasons. Reactions on X happily capped the Dykes era. One reaction read: He absolutely caught lightning in a bottle in 2022, and they'll never reach that height again.

TCU And Baylor Seek New Head Coaches

Another said a number of names will be interested because of how much TCU is willing to spend in hopes of contending in the Big 12 and for a CFP spot. Making the move now gives TCU a head start in what is shaping up to be a crowded offseason coaching cycle. Both TCU and Baylor now have competitive Big 12 openings on the market.

The two jobs sit just 90 miles apart in Texas, meaning they will likely chase many of the same coaching candidates this offseason.