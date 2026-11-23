TCU fired head football coach Sonny Dykes on Sunday after four seasons, ending a tenure that began with a national championship game appearance in 2022 but faded to a 5-6 record in 2026.

TCU has officially fired head football coach Sonny Dykes on Sunday, concluding a tenure that began with a historic run to the national championship game and ended with the Horned Frogs sitting at 5-6 overall. The dismissal comes just one day after the team suffered a decisive 38-17 home loss to second-ranked Utah in its season finale.

The decision was confirmed by two individuals with direct knowledge of the internal deliberations, who spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the Big 12 institution had not yet issued a public statement. The university subsequently released an official announcement confirming the change in leadership at the helm of the program.

Also read TCU Fires Head Football Coach Sonny Dykes Following 5-6 Start

Dykes finishes his time in Fort Worth with a 41-23 record across four seasons. His departure follows a dramatic collapse in the regular-season finale, where the Horned Frogs were dismantled by an undefeated Utah squad. The loss underscores a significant departure from the excellence established in his inaugural year.

During his first season in 2022, Dykes led TCU to a school-record 13-2 overall mark and a perfect 12-0 regular season. Despite an overtime loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game, the team secured a spot in the College Football Playoff. They famously upset Michigan 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl, marking the only CFP victory for the Big 12 conference before falling 65-7 to Georgia in the national title game.

However, the momentum from that magical 2022 campaign failed to sustain itself in subsequent years. The program posted a 28-21 overall record and a 17-18 mark in Big 12 play since 2022. TCU finished or ranked 10th or worse in penalty yards per game within the league for each of the past four seasons, indicating persistent disciplinary issues on the field.

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Athletic Director Mike Buddie addressed the firing directly, stating that the program had slid too far from its perceived peak. Buddie emphasized that the years following the championship appearance showed a decline that could no longer be accepted by the university community or its stakeholders.

Buddie highlighted the massive investment the private school has made in football over the past two decades. He noted that this investment has driven dramatic growth for both the university and the city of Fort Worth. He stated clearly that the administration cannot allow that financial and cultural investment to fall short of its expected return.

The athletic director outlined the high standards he expects from the next head coach. Buddie said the program must compete for Big 12 championships and remain a central figure in the College Football Playoff conversation. He expects the new leader to rally the fan base and put a competitive team on the field for alumni and students.

Dykes received a multiyear extension in April 2026 after back-to-back 9-4 seasons in 2024 and 2025. Reports indicate his buyout was significantly restructured at that time. The previous contract had run through the 2028 season, but the new deal was set to take him through at least 2030.

Despite the extension, the current season saw the offense struggle for consistency. Dykes had been one of only four active head coaches to take four different schools to a bowl game. His overall career record stands at 112-86, with previous stops at Louisiana Tech, Cal, and SMU.

The final game against Utah highlighted the team's offensive fragility. Freshman quarterback Adam Schobel made his first career start. TCU fell behind 17-0 at halftime before tying the game, but the undefeated Utes scored three touchdowns in the final 5:46 to pull away.

This was the second time this season the Horned Frogs were held scoreless in the first half at home. The quarterback position had been unsettled throughout the year, with Hoover replaced by Harvard transfer Jaden Craig, who missed the Utah game due to an ankle injury.

The TCU defense remains one of the best in the Big 12, allowing just 17.3 points and 315 total yards per game. However, the offensive struggles proved too much to overcome. The Frogs have now finished 12th in the conference standings after previously ranking 10th or worse consistently in recent years.

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TCU could still become bowl eligible if it wins its regular-season finale on Thanksgiving night at defending Big 12 champion Texas Tech. The Red Raiders sit at 10-1 overall and 7-1 in the league as they prepare for the showdown.

Fan reaction to the firing was swift and largely supportive of the decision. Many followers indicated they had anticipated the move after a stretch of uneven seasons that failed to meet the high expectations set in 2022.

Social media responses largely capped the Dykes era by acknowledging his early success. One user noted that he caught lightning in a bottle in 2022, suggesting the program may never reach that specific height again.

Other observers pointed to the resources TCU brings to the table. They suggested the job would attract significant interest due to the willingness to spend in hopes of contending for a Big 12 title and a College Football Playoff spot.

Several names are expected to be interested in the open position. The administration likely already has a shortlist of candidates in mind, ready to move quickly to replace Dykes and restore the program to national prominence.

Dykes, a Texas native, turned 57 on November 9. He is the son of the late Spike Dykes, the former Texas Tech coach. His legacy at TCU will likely be defined by the stark contrast between the historic highs of 2022 and the struggles of the following three seasons.

The university now faces the task of finding a new leader who can navigate the evolving landscape of college athletics. With continued investment in the program, Buddie expects the next hire to echo the sentiments of competing for championships and exciting the community.