TCU defeated No. 17 Miami 84-71 behind Micah Robinson's 27 points to advance to the Players Era 16 semifinals against Creighton in Las Vegas.

The TCU Horned Frogs delivered a commanding performance to defeat No. 17 Miami 84-71 in the quarterfinal round of the Players Era 16 tournament held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This decisive victory marks the program's first ranked win of the current season and propels the Horned Frogs into the high-stakes semifinal bracket. The team now shifts its focus to a crucial matchup against Creighton scheduled for Thanksgiving Day, with a spot in the championship final hanging in the balance.

Micah Robinson emerged as the undisputed offensive leader for TCU, pouring in 27 points to anchor the squad's success. Robinson drained seven field goals from the floor and demonstrated exceptional discipline at the charity stripe, converting 12 of 14 free throw attempts. His individual brilliance provided the necessary firepower to dismantle the Hurricanes' defensive schemes and secure a 13-point margin of victory that silenced any doubts about TCU's readiness for elite competition.

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The Frogs controlled the tempo from the opening tip, outshooting Miami from beyond the arc by a significant margin. TCU successfully converted seven three-pointers while strictly limiting the Hurricanes to just four makes from deep. This perimeter dominance complemented their interior defense, allowing the Horned Frogs to maintain control throughout the contest and build a cushion that proved insurmountable for the ranked visitors.

The opposing semifinalist, Creighton, advanced to Thursday night's matchup after delivering a lopsided 99-73 victory over the defending national champion Michigan Wolverines. The Bluejays overwhelmed the Wolverines by hitting 16 three-pointers while holding Michigan to a dismal shooting performance of 36 percent from the field and 26 percent from beyond the arc. This historic upset sets the stage for a compelling clash between two teams that have looked superior to their opponents so far in Las Vegas.

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Wes Enis led the charge for Creighton with 30 points, including eight made three-pointers, serving as the primary threat TCU must contain to advance. Enis's shooting accuracy and volume make him a critical focal point for the Horned Frogs' defensive strategy. TCU will need to execute disciplined rotations and limit open looks in the paint to prevent the Bluejays from extending their undefeated run in the tournament.

The semifinal matchup between TCU and Creighton is scheduled for Thursday with a tipoff at 5 p.m. CT, which corresponds to 3 p.m. local time in Las Vegas. Fans can watch the game on ESPN or stream the broadcast through participating TV providers. The winner of this contest will earn the right to compete for the bracket championship on Friday night, adding significant urgency to every possession on the hardwood.

Should TCU prevail in the semifinal, they are scheduled to face either Baylor or Gonzaga in the T-Mobile Arena bracket final on Friday at 10 p.m. CT. The potential matchup against Baylor would be particularly significant given the history between the schools in national championship games. Baylor defeated No. 15 Alabama 68-63 without ever trailing in the game, showcasing their resilience and tactical discipline under pressure.

Gonzaga also secured their path to the final with a dominant 101-61 victory over Kansas State. The Bulldogs made nineteen more shots than the Wildcats and featured five players scoring in double digits. This balanced offensive attack presents a formidable challenge that requires TCU to maintain defensive intensity across all five positions to secure a spot in the bracket final.

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Other notable results from the tournament highlight the competitive depth of the field. Iowa State defeated San Diego State 81-68, led by Tre Singleton's 22 points and a defensive effort that forced 18 turnovers. Louisville overcame a difficult path in the bracket to take down No. 5 Texas Tech 72-64, while Tennessee continued their strong start by defeating Maryland 72-64 behind Dai Dai Ames' efficient bench performance.

St. John's also round out the major upsets by beating Oregon 90-79 despite poor three-point shooting accuracy, demonstrating their offensive versatility. These results underscore the unpredictable nature of the tournament and raise the stakes for the remaining contenders. Every team in the bracket has proven capable of defeating highly ranked opponents on this stage.

If TCU wins its bracket on Friday, they will advance to the Players Era 16 title game on Saturday at 9:30 p.m. CT in the Michelob ULTRA Arena. The tipoff for that championship game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT, which converts to 12:30 p.m. local time in Las Vegas. All games will be broadcast on ESPN with streaming options available through participating TV providers.

Fans can follow the Horned Frogs coverage through TCU Horned Frogs On SI and the KillerFrogs community forums for ongoing analysis and updates throughout the remainder of the tournament. The community has been covering the Frogs since 1997, providing a dedicated platform for discussion and real-time updates as the team navigates the final rounds of this prestigious Las Vegas event.