The TCEQ has resumed approving data center permits even though the community impact review ordered by Gov. Greg Abbott in September is not yet complete.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has resumed approving data center permits before a community impact review ordered by Gov. Greg Abbott is finished, raising questions from watchdog groups about whether the state followed through on its commitment to pause the process.

Abbott directed the TCEQ to pause permits on Sept. 21 in a letter that also said data center projects must cover all electrical infrastructure costs, result in lower residential electrical bills, and complete audits by ERCOT and the Texas Water Development Board. But on Wednesday, the TCEQ said it has resumed its normal permit review processes, citing a notification that ERCOT had gathered information for the community impact review for pending data center projects.

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Watchdog groups said the decision to lift the pause came without warning.

"The public was under the understanding that we were waiting for ERCOT to complete its review that they said they would do on or slightly before December 10th. And there was no public notice. And we see just a bum rush of these permits being done by the TCEQ in this moment," Sam Law with FracTracker Alliance said.

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"I think that Texans were promised a pause on these data centers so that we could understand the community impacts, especially, but also other components of that audit that are not being provided in a transparent way by data center developers," Kathryn Guerra with Public Citizen said. ERCOT sent ABC13 a Nov. 5 update with preliminary findings showing that for medium load projects, 63% could not answer whether they were power self-sufficient and 70% could not answer questions on community impact.

ABC13 asked whether permits being approved, including one for a site identified as Starbase Production, meet the requirements Abbott laid out in his September letter. No response had been received as of Thursday. ABC13 also asked for the completed audit from ERCOT, which said the audit will not be complete until Dec. 10.

Aldine ISD middle school teacher on leave after arrest on bigamy, drug charges, district confirmsGroups fighting rapid data center growth in Texas said they believe the timing of the new approvals is tied to the recent election.

"I think the election results showed this, but Texans really are concerned about data centers. And I think that the governor's idea to have a pause to do studies, it wasn't enough. It was beset by problems," Law said.

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"Now that we're past the election, we see that that is exactly what's happening. I don't think that comes as a surprise to anyone. The governor's directive was very flimsy. And I think if he intended for the data center industry to be regulated in a meaningful way, he would have called a special session and put a pause on these in a more formal and legal way," Guerra said.

Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa called for a moratorium on data centers during her campaign and has been outspoken about regulations. Aldine ISD middle school teacher on leave after arrest on bigamy, drug charges, district confirms