Tayvis Didn’t Get Married, But They Did See Oh, Mary!

Despite some old rumors, they opted for the theater instead of getting hitched.

were set to be wed on June 13 at a venue near her beach house in Rhode Island? Well, that’s officially been disproven as the couple opted to spend their June 13 seeing Swift and Kelce took in the early show on Saturday evening, sitting in the orchestra section to watch Maya Rudolph play Mary Todd Lincoln in Cole Escola’s hit play.

It seems like they liked it, or at least Swift did. She was filmed leading the audience in a standing ovation and jumping up and down when Rudolph came out for her bow. I would love to know what Kelce thought. I assume it was something like,with the original lyrics to “Picture to Burn” .

There are few lines in the tradition of American songwriting that are more fitting forbut, alas, they later changed the caption to read “Thank you for supporting the American Theatre, Taylor and Travis. It was an HONOR to have you with us 💛” Boring!. That is probably for the best. Imagine you’re trying to have the biggest wedding of the decade and everyone is trying to watch the.

I’d be pissed. This way, Swift is only competing for attention with America’s 250th birthday — that’s basically a walk in the park by comparison. You'll receive the next newsletter in your inbox. New York





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