Taylor Swift Writes Original Song for Toy Story 5

This article details the recent announcement by Taylor Swift regarding her collaboration with Jack Antonoff in creating a new original song for the upcoming Pixar film 'Toy Story 5.'

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. Taylor Swift announced that she wrote a new original song for the upcoming Pixar film Toy Story 5.

Swift and Jack Antonoff wrote and produced a song for Toy Story 5 called 'I Knew It, I Knew You,' which will be available to stream and purchase beginning June 5 and included on the soundtrack, which comes out June 19, the same day as the movie's theatrical release. Three exclusive collector's editions of the single are now available to pre-order on Taylor Swift's website and will be available until 1:59 p.m. EST on Wednesday, June 3 or while supplies last.

Each edition features a different version of 'I Knew It, I Knew You,' including the original song featured in the film (with a cover showing Jessie, Buzz Lightyear and Woody), an acoustic arrangement (with an illustrated cover of Jessie, a tree and a tire swing) and a piano version (with a cover of Woody, Jessie and Buzz sitting in a tire swing). Each CD is priced at $3.99.

'I Knew It, I Knew You' is a country music-influenced song inspired by Jessie's journey throughout the Toy Story franchise. In a statement, director and co-writer Andrew Stanton explained that Swift immediately connected to the character of Jessie and everything she has gone through, beginning in Toy Story 2. The song is so deeply connected to Toy Story that on first listen, it instantly felt like it had always belonged there, like a long-lost family member. It was kismet.

Rumors about Swift recording a song for the upcoming film began spreading across social media in recent days after Toy Story-inspired billboards with the initials 'TS' began appearing in cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Dallas, Toronto, Mexico City and London. Swift's website also added a countdown clock that had a Toy Story theme. More to come..





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