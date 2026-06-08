Taylor Swift Wedding Leak Officially Leaves Out Blake Lively After Report Her 'Hopeful' Ex-Friend Had a 'Dress Picked Out' Just in Case

Lively still has 'real hope they can move forward.'

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This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the GoogleTaylor Swift Wedding Leak Officially Leaves Out Blake Lively After Report Her ‘Hopeful’ Ex-Friend Had a ‘Dress Picked Out’ Just in Case Taylor Swift Wedding Leak Officially Leaves Out Blake Lively After Report Her ‘Hopeful’ Ex-Friend Had a ‘Dress Picked Out’ Just in Caseand Travis Kelce’s wedding are spreading rapidly these days, making it difficult to know what to believe. The nuptials are allegedly scheduled for Friday, July 3, in New York City, and it’s beenThe world’s most famous arena seats nearly 20,000 guests, allowing the couple to celebrate their special day with a massive group of family and friends.

However, one potential absence may overshadow any presence:The Real Reason Karlie Kloss Got Invited to Taylor Swift’s Wedding as the Singer Snubs 2 A-List Friends from the Guest Listin a June 6 report.

“If Taylor were planning a small, intimate ceremony, Blake’s absence would be understandable. But this is Madison Square Garden. Nobody can argue there wasn’t enough room. ”Insiders further claimed that the grand scale of Swift and Kelce’s wedding has made Lively’s omission a story of its own, adding that not inviting the“The bigger the event, the harder it is to explain who’s missing,” one insider said.

“And Blake is the name everyone immediately looks for. ” Another explained, “This isn’t some exclusive 100-person wedding. We’re talking about an arena. More than 20,000 seats.

” A separate source added, “This isn’t a seating issue. It’s a friendship issue. And the size of the wedding only makes the statement louder. ”co-star and director Justin Baldoni, she set her sights on mending her friendship with Swift.

The two had been close friends for years before reportedly falling out after Swift became entangled in Baldoni and Lively’s legal war. Despite Lively’s strained relationship with Swift, a source revealed, “Blake genuinely believes there’s still a path back. Now that the legal mess is over, she thinks the hardest part is behind her and there’s real hope they can move forward. ”” for Swift and Kelce’s wedding.

“That’s how convinced she was — and still is — that this friendship can be saved,” a source stated. “She knows not everything snaps back overnight,” another source continued. “But Blake believes removing the chaos changes everything. She thinks once the noise is gone, there’s room for real healing.

”Nancy Guthrie May Have Died Before She Even Left Her House as Detective Gives Grim Update on the ‘Amount of Blood’ at the Crime SceneNicole Kidman’s Daughter Reportedly ‘Furious’ at Her Sister for ‘Publicly’ Snubbing Keith Urban—Faith Has Always Been a ‘Daddy’s Girl’Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Not ‘Willing to Commit’ to 1 Thing with Rumored Fiancé After Report She Was ‘Cutting’ a Friends Co-Star from Her Wedding

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the GoogleMorgan Wallen: A Timeline of Big Wins, Thrown Objects, and Canceled Shows ‘Ocean with David Attenborough’ Director Keith Scholey Explains Why Everyone Should Be Hopeful About Ocean Conservation





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