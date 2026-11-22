The singer sported another design from the broadcaster’s NFL apparel line to cheer on husband Travis Kelce.

After attending and performing at the CMA Awards 2026 Wednesday in Nashville, the singer made it back to Kansas City to cheer on husband Travis Kelce Sunday.

Her top, which is from the sports broadcaster’s Wear line of NFL apparel, was originally $100 but is now, when she wore a Chiefs tank top from her line.

Also read Rosalía Calls Taylor Swift a 'Master Songwriter,' Reveals Her Favorite Swift Track

And, in 2023 — when she and Kelce first began dating — she While she was dripped out in red and black for the Chiefs, it was a very yellow week for Swift, who wore two sunny looks for the musical awards show.of her “Toy Story 5” single, “I Knew It, I Knew You,” and throwback song “Our Song” and finished the night in a final sequinedWhile Kelce was not with his wife for her return to the CMAs , fellow Chiefs WAG Brittany Mahomes served as Swift’s date for the night. Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations.

Advertisement

We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space. Insults, profanity, incoherent, obscene or inflammatory language and threats of any kindUser accounts will/might be blocked if we notice:So, how can you be a power user? 'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions!